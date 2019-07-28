Rolling Valley Conference
(KMAland) -- CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, West Harrison and Woodbine all had two selections each on the Rolling Valley baseball all-conference first team.

Find the full list of honorees below.

FIRST TEAM 

P: Alex Bantam, SR, Woodbine

P: Christian Cook, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

C: Drew Schurke, SR, Ar-We-Va

IF: Cole Burmeister, SR, Exira/EHK

IF: Tyler Melby, JR, West Harrison

IF: Layne Pryor, SO, Woodbine

IF: Lane Spieker, FR, CAM

OF: Trey Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK

OF: Grant Borkowski, JR, Glidden-Ralston

OF: Nick Rife, JR, West Harrison

UT: Mitchell Williamson, SR, CAM

UT: Quentin Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard

SECOND TEAM 

P: Josh Pettepier, SR, Exira/EHK

P: Grant Gilgen, SO, West Harrison

C: Logan King, SR, West Harrison

IF: Aaron McAlister, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard

IF: Conlan Peterson, SR, Boyer Valley

IF: Will Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va

IF: Kolby Nelson, JR, CAM

IF: Brandon Bantam, SR, Woodbine

OF: Tyler Coberly, SR, Woodbine

OF: Peyton Clipperton, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

OF: DeShawn Carr, SR, CAM

UT: Ben Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

UT: Colby Rich, FR, CAM