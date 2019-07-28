(KMAland) -- CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, West Harrison and Woodbine all had two selections each on the Rolling Valley baseball all-conference first team.
Find the full list of honorees below. To view the all-conference softball teams click here.
FIRST TEAM
P: Alex Bantam, SR, Woodbine
P: Christian Cook, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
C: Drew Schurke, SR, Ar-We-Va
IF: Cole Burmeister, SR, Exira/EHK
IF: Tyler Melby, JR, West Harrison
IF: Layne Pryor, SO, Woodbine
IF: Lane Spieker, FR, CAM
OF: Trey Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK
OF: Grant Borkowski, JR, Glidden-Ralston
OF: Nick Rife, JR, West Harrison
UT: Mitchell Williamson, SR, CAM
UT: Quentin Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard
SECOND TEAM
P: Josh Pettepier, SR, Exira/EHK
P: Grant Gilgen, SO, West Harrison
C: Logan King, SR, West Harrison
IF: Aaron McAlister, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard
IF: Conlan Peterson, SR, Boyer Valley
IF: Will Ragaller, FR, Ar-We-Va
IF: Kolby Nelson, JR, CAM
IF: Brandon Bantam, SR, Woodbine
OF: Tyler Coberly, SR, Woodbine
OF: Peyton Clipperton, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
OF: DeShawn Carr, SR, CAM
UT: Ben Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
UT: Colby Rich, FR, CAM