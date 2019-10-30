(Anita) -- The CAM football team cruised through their first seven games of the season, rarely playing their starters longer than 2.5 quarters.
So, when they met Coon Rapids-Bayard and Audubon in the final two weeks of the regular season, the physical battle for four quarters took its toll.
“It was not only the first we had to play four quarters, but the first we had to handle adversity,” Coach Joe Wollum told KMA Sports. “We came up six short to Coon Rapids-Bayard and three to Audubon, but I thought the way our kids fought will serve us well in the playoffs.”
The Cougars (7-2), a second at-large team from the state’s top district (8), will travel to District 6 champion Lamoni (8-1) on Friday evening. And they will be much more prepared than they were just three weeks ago.
“(Coon Rapids-Bayard and Audubon) were both physical games as well,” Wolum said. “That’s going to get us going heading into the playoffs. We made some mistakes up front – some assignment mistakes that can be easy to fix. We’ll make those adjustments, and that should help us down the road, too.”
Lamoni presents another physical challenge for the Cougars, led by senior quarterback Patrick Savage, who has rushed for 1,311 yards, passed for 811 and accounted for 47 total offensive touchdowns.
“Savage is the real deal,” Wollum said. “He runs the option very well and efficiently. We’re going to have to play assignment football, and the guys are going to have to do their job. Not try to do too much, because he will crease you if you make a mistake. It usually takes two or three guys to even think about bringing him down. We’re going to have to gang tackle and really get after it.”
On the CAM side, the offense has been balanced with a lean more to the run game. Sophomore Lane Spieker has 1,302 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, and Cade Ticknor has added 486 and 14.
Quarterback Nate Hensley has 665 yards passing and 12 touchdowns against just four interceptions. His top receivers are Jacob Holste (17 receptions, 332 yards, 7 TD) and Spieker (17 receptions, 186 yards, 4 TD). Colby Rich has added 10 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
“They have big motors (on the Lamoni defense),” Wollum said. “They go hard every play, and that’s going to be thing for us. Can we stand up to that? If we can, can we pass efficiently and create some one-on-one matchups? And if we can run the ball efficiently, I think we have a chance to be in a competitive game.”
The CAM/Lamoni matchup features two ground-based offenses that can pass and two defenses that have proven to shut all of that down throughout the year. So, what will it come down to?
“Mistakes,” Wollum said. “Turnovers. Who’s going to create the turnover and protect the football on offense? Both teams are going to put together some long drives, and it’s going to be about the other team bouncing back from it.”
KMA Sports will have Scott Vicker in Lamoni on Friday night, providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Playoff Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Wollum below.