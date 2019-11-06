(Anita) -- CAM football has the rematch they hoped for when the 8-man playoff brackets were first revealed.
The Cougars (8-2), two weeks after their last loss, will travel back to Audubon (10-1) with revenge on their minds. Coach Joe Wollum’s team dropped a 19-16 decision to the Wheelers in the final week of the regular season but quickly rebounded with a dominant 62-24 opening round win over Lamoni.
“Our guys up front really dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Coach Wollum told KMA Sports. “That was kind of the key factor. We were able to slow the (Patrick) Savage kid down, and Lane Spieker had all kinds of room to run.”
Spieker rushed for 211 yards on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns in the victory. Meanwhile, Ethan Arp added 71 yards and a touchdown of his own. Defensively, sophomore Joe Kauffman had seven solo tackles among nine total, and senior Ethan Steffensen had a team-high three solo tackles for loss with two solo sacks.
The defense also turned Lamoni over four times with senior Jacob Holste nabbing an interception and a fumble recovery. Spieker (an INT) and Kauffman (a FR) also forced turnovers.
Now, the rematch is set between the two 8-Man District 8 schools. In the Week 9 showdown, Coach Wollum says his team missed plenty of opportunities.
“The biggest thing is that we had four trips in the red zone and scored zero points,” he said. “We really harped on that last week – finishing drives. I thought we did a great job of that, and hopefully we can do that (on Friday).”
While finishing drives is important in any game, Coach Wollum knows there are some adjustments he and his staff will likely have to make to knock off an Audubon team that has just the one one-point loss to undefeated Remsen, St. Mary’s.
“I’ve been in a few of these rematch games,” he said. “I think the rematch benefits the (losing team). They know more what they need to adjust with, and that might be an advantage for us.”
In the original meeting, neither team moved the ball consistently with CAM holding the total yardage edge by a mere 13 yards. And both defenses forced three turnovers.
“We were able to run the ball somewhat successfully,” Coach Wollum said. “Lane was one ankle tackle away from ripping a few long ones off. Hopefully, that’s something we get this time around, and I hope we can be better in the passing game.”
Neither team passed for more than 84 yards in the Week 9 defensive slugfest.
“Defensively, we hope to do a lot of the same things,” Wollum added. “Create turnovers, make them punt and I think we’ll be in good shape.”
CAM/Audubon is part of our 18-game connection show on Friday evening. Kent Poncelow will have the reports throughout the show. Full coverage begins on AM 960 and FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Wollum below.