(Anita) -- The CAM Cougars are one win away from returning to a regional final for the second consecutive year. They can get back tonight with a victory over Woodbury Central in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Cougars advanced to a regional quarterfinal by taking care of Riverside Tuesday night 59-28 behind 14 points from Zoey Baylor and 12 from Sammi Jahde.
"We got efficient on offense," Coach Joe Wollum said. "Defensively, we got a lot of turnovers. We also got a lot of offensive boards."
CAM's victory over Riverside marked their third consecutive victory, after losing four straight towards the end of the season.
"We had a little lull in the final third of the season," Wollum said. "We've responded, righted the ship a little bit and got ourselves shooting a little better. I think we are playing our best basketball and right where they want to be."
With the win, CAM now sits at 16-6 a year removed from a state-tournament team that lost its two leading scorers.
"If you would have asked me at the end of the year, I would have taken 16-6 in a heartbeat," Wollum said.
Jahde and Baylor have paced the Cougar offense this season with 12.4 and 11.5 points per game respectively. The duo also leads the team in assists with Baylor serving 72 assists and Jahde with 71.
Sophomores Marissa Spieker and Mallory Behnken have shined in enhanced roles this season. Spieker is averaging 12.4 points per game while Behnken leads the team in rebounds with 152. Behnken also has a team-high 44 blocks.
Freshman Reese Snyder and Naomi Grubbs have had pleasant debuts for the Cougars and have been in the starting lineup at times this season.
"Those freshmen have come in and done spectacular jobs providing us with some depth this year," Wollum said.
A victory tonight would put the Cougars back into a regional final. While the key pieces from last year's magical team may be gone, Coach Wollum feels the experiences the underclassmen garnered last year is invaluable.
"I don't think we'll be nearly as nervous as we were a year ago," Wollum said.
The only thing standing between CAM and another trip to the regional final is Woodbury Central, who advanced with a win over Woodbine Tuesday night.
The Wildcats enter tonight's regional semifinal at 17-5.
"They're very athletic, they've got a bunch of athletes on the court," Coach Wollum said. "They're going to play man-to-man, they're going to be physical and they're going to pressure us. If we can handle that pressure, get into half-court and make some shots, I think we've got a chance."
The winner of CAM/Woodbury Central will advance to a regional final against either Newell-Fonda or Paton-Chrudan in either Carroll or Cherokee. The complete interview with Coach Wollum can be viewed below.