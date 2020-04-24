(Anita) -- The CAM golf teams were looking forward to potentially having a state champion, a state medalist and strong team performances this season. Sadly, that won't happen.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union officially canceled the spring sports season last week, leaving the Cougars wondering about what could have been a productive season.
"It's extremely tough," Coach Joe Wollum said. "You got to understand it's a much bigger thing than sports right now, but it does a put a bad taste in your mouth."
The spring sports season was suspended in mid-March, leaving many teams in limbo. Coaches were not allowed to hold organized practices, but Wollum feels his team was still putting in the necessary work for if a season started.
"The course was open, I know some of the kids were out there playing," Wollum said. "We were excited for the season and what we could have accomplished. We're not going to see that, but I'm still thankful for all the hard work they put in."
The Cougars were going to be on the boys side by Ben Tibken and Sammi Jahde on the girls side.
Tibken, who has committed to golf at Iowa Lakes, was a state qualifier last season and had his sights set on a medal. Jahde, an Iowa Western commit, finished second at the state meet last season.
Jahde led after the first day, but fell to two-time state champion Annika Patton (Alta-Aurelia). Jahde figured to be among the favorites to capture this year's Class 1A title. Sadly, Tibken nor Jahde will get the chance to capture what had evaded them.
"It's a tough pill to swallow," Wollum said. "They're great kids. They work their tail off at golf and obviously deserve to have a chance to compete their senior year. It will be something they don't remember. Hopefully, we can still find a way to send them out on a high note."
On the boys side, Ethan Arp, Logan Lawrence, Peyton Jessen, Gavyn Jessen and Colby Nelson were expected to join Tibken in the lineup while Mercedes Harris, Maddie Holtz and Reese Snyder were going to join Jahde in the girls lineup.
If the Cougars were able to have a season, they would have set their sights on winning the Rolling Valley Conference and qualifying for state on the girls side.
"We wanted to be able to compete for a conference championship," Wollum said. "I thought we'd have four girls that could put up some scores that could really make us competitive. Sammi's goal was always to get a team to state, so that was our team goal."
The boys were also seeking similar goals.
"I thought we had some solid golfers and thought we could have made a run at the conference on the boys' side as well," Wollum said.
The complete interview with Coach Wollum can be heard below.