(Anita) -- After suffering its first loss of the season to Coon Rapids-Bayard one week ago, CAM looks to rebound on the road against Audubon Friday night. The game will be featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week.
CAM is 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Class 8-Man District 8, while Audubon comes in undefeated and 6-0 in the district. The Wheelers have the chance to secure an outright district championship. CAM head coach Joe Wollum tells KMA Sports there's a lot at stake for his team in their week 9 game.
"The district champion could come out of this game," Wollum said. "There is a chance that we could win and still not be the district champion, depending on how the numbers shake out with the RPI. It's definitely a huge game, and you want to be playing your best football with postseason coming up. We don't want to be limping into the playoffs, we want to have some momentum heading in there."
CAM's defense will be tasked with trying to limit an Audubon offense that runs a two quarterback system. Skyler Shultes is primarily used as a runner and leads the team in rushing with 1382 yards and 25 scores on the ground. He's also thrown for 433 yards with six touchdowns. The other quarterback is Gavin Smith who has a team high 676 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and only one interception.
"The biggest thing that pops out at you on film is how effective and efficient they are on offense," Wollum said. "They spread you the whole width of the field with some explosive playmakers. It will be a huge challenge for us on defense to be able to slow them down."
The Cougars' offensive line has helped pave the way for Lane Spieker to have a fine season in the backfield, accumulating over 1100 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns. He's also hauled in 14 passes for 177 yards and four scores through the air. Cade Ticknor has had a nice season as well with 486 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. The top receiver for quarterback Nate Hensley has been Jacob Holste with 15 catches for 310 yards and seven touchdowns.
Overall, Coach Wollum says this year's group has been special and a lot of fun to work with.
"It's been a pretty good season," Wollum said. "I thought at the beginning of the year that if we stayed healthy, we have a chance to have a special season. For the most part that has come true. We play a lot of seniors and a lot of sophomores. We are kind of young, but have some experience at other positions too. It's been a fun year, and hopefully we just continue to keep this going for awhile."
KMA's Brent Barnett and Tom Moore will have live play-by-play coverage from Audubon Friday night on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. Pregame coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff at 7. Coach Wollum's full interview can be found below.