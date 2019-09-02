(Anita) -- The CAM football season started off on the right note Friday evening, as the Cougars cruised to a 64-28 win over Bedford.
Coach Joe Wollum’s team proved to be efficient and balanced on offense and opportunistic on defense.
“For the first game, I was very happy with our execution and everything we did,” Coach Wollum told KMA Sports. “We spread the ball around and had plenty of guys get yardage. Same thing with the defense. A couple times we didn’t get aligned right, but all in all, now we’ve got a film to make adjustments and hope to see a lot of improvement in week two.”
CAM had 370 yards on the ground, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, and threw for 168 yards with just one incompletion. Coach Wollum says there were a couple of fumbles lost, but that’s something they will work to improve moving forward.
As for the names that make up the yardage, sophomore Lane Spieker had a brilliant 2019 debut. Spieker rushed for 211 yards, received for 79 and even threw for 50 while accounting for five total touchdowns (two running, two receiving, one throwing). His performance garnered him the Jennie Ed Sports Med Player of the Night from KMA Sports.
“It’s something we expected out of him,” Wollum said. “I think last year he would have been in the mix (if not for injury). Now, he’s healthy, and we fully expect that out of Lane. I think he’s going to have a lot of good games, and he won’t be surprising any people going forward.”
Senior quarterback Nate Hensley has also taken a step forward in his second year of starting. His first pass of the game against Bedford went incomplete, but he completed his final seven tosses for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Along with Spieker, Colby Rich and Jacob Holste also pulled in touchdown grabs.
“His physical growth has been impressive,” Wollum said of Hensley. “He’s really worked on his body (in the weight room). He’s definitely a guy we lean on and is definitely a senior leader for us. I’m really happy with the growth Nate has made in every facet of his game.”
Defensively, Coach Wollum was especially impressed with sophomore middle linebackers Cade Ticknor and Joe Kauffman, who combined on 10 total tackles in their first game taking over for the graduated Mitchell Williamson and Isaac Bower.
Kauffman, Ethan Steffensen and Colby Rich all had two solo tackles for loss in the win, and Holste pulled in two interceptions on the back side of the defense.
With the victory in hand, CAM will now turn their focus to Stanton/Essex, which lost this past Friday night to Lamoni. The Vikings are now 1-1 this season thanks to a Week 0 win over Murray.
“They’ve got a pretty good quarterback back there with plenty of experience,” Wollum said of senior Keygan Day. “We saw that first hand a year ago. We need to keep him in check, not let him get off to a hot start and lock down those receivers. We really want to try to put them in predictable positions on defense so we can maybe come up with some big plays.”
And with Labor Day locked in this week, Coach Wollum says it will be a shorter prep period.
“They play a different defense than Bedford, and with a short week, it’s going to be a challenging week,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to run the football. That’s what we try to hang our hat on, and (Stanton/Essex) has seen us on film. How can we adjust to their adjustments? That’s going to be a big key.”
Ryan Hart will be in Stanton Friday evening providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full Week 2 coverage begins at 6:20 on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Wollum below.