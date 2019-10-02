(Anita) -- The CAM football team has passed every test with flying colors so far this season. The KMAland No. 3 Cougars (5-0, 3-0) get another test - unlike any other before it - this Friday when they head to Woodbine.
In all five of CAM’s wins this season, Coach Joe Wollum’s team has scored at least 56 points. Their defense hasn’t given up more than 22 since the opening week, and they’re coming off a shutout performance this past Friday night against Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
“On the offensive end, our guys up front have done a very good job,” Wollum said. “Those guys have played lot of football for us.”
Seniors Ethan Fast, Ethan Steffensen and Ben Tibken may not get the headlines, but they are certainly the straw that stirs the drink for the explosive CAM rushing offense. Tight ends Jacob Holste and Colby Rich and fullback Cade Ticknor have also contributed to getting sophomore running back Lane Spieker free.
“They’ve done a great job of dominating the line of scrimmage,” Wollum added. “Lane has a done a great job of taking advantage of that.”
Spieker has rushed for 820 yards on just 64 carries, averaging 12.8 yards per tote, and scored 12 rushing touchdowns on the season. Ticknor and Ethan Arp have added 276 and 248 yards, respectively.
“On defense, I think it’s a lot of the same thing,” Wollum added. “The defensive line is controlling the line of scrimmage and made things easier on our linebackers and secondary.”
Steffensen leads the team with eight solo tackles for loss while Rich has seven solo TFLs this season. Leading tackler Joe Kauffman has 34.5 tackles on the year, and Holste has taken advantage of opportunities with a team-high six interceptions.
The secondary will be tested more than they have all season long this Friday night - by the end of the first quarter. KMAland No. 6 Woodbine (4-2, 1-2) brings the most explosive passing offense in the state.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Pryor is on his way to a record-breaking season to add to his record-breaking career. And he has targets Layne Pryor (49 receptions) and Brock Leaders (41 receptions) among the state’s leaders in multiple categories.
“Our pass rush has got to be relentless up front,” Wollum said. “At the same time, they can’t create alleys for him to take off running. The secondary is going to have to cover longer than they’re used to. (Pryor) throws the ball 40, 50 yards at times. We’re going to have cover the field like we’ve never covered it before.”
Wollum says the Woodbine passing game will be difficult for his team to simulate in practice. However, with Coon Rapids-Bayard and Audubon’s offensive success as an example, the Cougars should feel good about running the ball and scoring plenty of points on Friday against the Tigers defense.
“I think we’re going to be able to move the football. We just have to make sure we don’t self-infect with some turnovers. We’re going to have to score darn near every possession and then get some stops. They’ve definitely given up some yards and points, but you have to take advantage of your opportunities.”
Matt Hays will be in Woodbine on Friday evening, providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full Week 6 coverage begins on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.