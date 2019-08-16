(KMAland) -- For the year of 2018-19 in KMAland, there was nobody’s story that captured our emotions more than that of Joe Wollum and his family.
The CAM head football coach, head girl’s basketball coach and head golf coach spent the year dealing with tragedy while also carrying on as a successful leader of young men and women. In the winter, we named Coach Wollum our KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Today, we take it a step further. Joe Wollum is our 2018-19 KMAland Coach of the Year. View our story and listen to our interview with Coach Wollum from March below.
This is a story of tragedy and sadness and loss and grief. At the same time, it’s a story of how sports can shine a little bit of a positive light on that kind of situation. CAM girls basketball coach Joe Wollum experienced plenty throughout the course of the season, and today I’m writing to tell some of that story.
The first part of it starts with the CAM program – and more specifically, this year’s team. In the 2013-14 season, the Cougars experienced one of their toughest seasons with just three victories. Five years later, they were primed to make a big splash.
“We returned all of our starters and bench players,” Coach Wollum told KMA Sports. “We added another freshman that contributed a lot. Expectations were high.”
As a freshman, Madison Gettler started immediately. It wasn’t long after that her classmate Paige McAfee joined the starting lineup. And they received plenty of contribution from another frosh in Macy Ticknor. That team went 12-12 and advanced to a regional final.
One year later, the Cougars won 17 games and were upset in a regional quarterfinal round game. The next year, they won 18 times before another quarterfinal loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. With the success and returning talent, this year’s CAM team had big goals.
“We had to get over a couple hurdles,” Wollum said. “We got a pretty good draw in regional play. I think we were really playing our best ball at the end of the year.”
And it showed. After a couple regular season slips, CAM won the Rolling Valley Conference and carried heavy momentum into regional play. Audubon gave them a tight battle in their opener (73-67), but their regional semifinal win over Fremont-Mills and the state tournament-clincher over Colo-Nesco were 43 and 37-point margins. The trip to state was the first for the CAM girls since 1997.
“It was a huge relief to get them there,” Wollum said. “That was obviously something they had planned out as freshmen. It was a long process, and there was some pressure there, too, with the expectations to get that done. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls getting to finish their career at Wells Fargo Arena.”
The glory of the state tournament berth was one thing. However, there is a second side to this story. That story of anguish and sadness and tragedy. In late January, after months of health issues, Coach Wollum and his wife Haley lost their young son Brooks.
As a father of three, I can only imagine the pain that Coach Wollum and his family went through in losing such a precious piece of their lives. I personally don’t know how he did it, but he stuck with the team.
“A couple times I felt it was best for me to be away (from the team),” Wollum said, “but it was with (my wife’s) blessing; she told me to stick with it.”
Wollum went through a constant tug-and-pull during the course of the season.
“There were days I was at the hospital where I felt like a terrible basketball coach,” he said. “Then when I was at school and basketball practice, I felt like a terrible husband and father. So there were times where it was tearing me up inside.”
Wollum again credits his wife for her strength.
“She told me to keep doing it,” he said. “She said, ‘These girls need you. It’s their chance to go to state.’ I think the bigger picture was I needed those girls.”
While Coach Wollum traveled between Anita and the Children’s Hospital of Omaha, it also made an impression on his team.
“It showed that he not only had a passion for coaching, but also that he cared so much about us,” McAfee told KMA Sports. “It meant so much for us just to see him there.”
As Brooks continued to fight his health issues, McAfee believes the team started to grow together. When he lost the battle, she says she felt it even more.
“I really think we started to play as a team so much better, knowing it was for (Coach Wollum) and not just for ourselves,” she added. “We just all knew we wanted it for him. We wanted to beat Ar-We-Va, win the conference, make it to the (regional final) and make it to state.”
Nothing can replace a son, but Coach Wollum’s “escape” became more than just that. Remember, this is a senior class that often talked about conference championships and state tournaments when they first entered high school. To go through all of the emotions of the season and then top it off with realizing those goals helped the Wollums with the grieving process.
“Things didn’t end up how he wanted for Brooks,” Coach Wollum said, “but the success we had and making the state tournament definitely made things a little bit better for us.”
Finally, there is a third part to the story, and it comes from the Cumberland, Anita and Massena communities. They rallied behind the Wollum family, and they rallied behind the team. That was never more evident than in their state tournament quarterfinal with Montezuma.
“I was actually kind of worried,” Wollum said. “It was the last game of the day, and all the schools that go and watch sometimes don’t stick around for the last game. I was worried with the big arena, but we started to see all that blue show up on the edges (before the game). Then they basically take over that whole first level. That was pretty impressive, and we’re very fortunate for our following.”
There are plenty of emotions involved here, and I felt many of them as I wrote this story. The last emotion I’m feeling, though, is pride.
I’m proud to know Coach Wollum, members of his team and members of this great community that all played a part in helping a very difficult situation feel just a little less difficult. I’m proud to tell this story for those of you that have not heard or read it. And I’m very proud to announce our KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year – Joe Wollum.
Listen to the complete interview below.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2018: Darrell Burmeister, Nodaway Valley
2017: Brian Daoust, Shenandoah
2016: Amy McClintock, Sidney
2015: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2014: Kevin Schafer, East Mills
2013: Dan Martinez, Red Oak