(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz have all been named to the 2019 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List.
The list includes 23 coaches, including representatives from all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Mountain West and two Independents.
The Dodd Trophy “celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”
Find the complete list linked here.