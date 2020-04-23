(Greenfield) -- When the spring sports season was officially canceled, the Nodaway Valley girls track team was one of many teams in the state that were left feeling snubbed of an opportunity at a state championship trophy.
"It was really tough," Coach Brett Welsch said of the cancellation, "We had set some high goals and were working really hard towards those goals."
The season was suspended on March 16th, but that did not stop many Wolverine runners from preparing for what they hoped would be a successful track season.
"We got out pretty early," Welsch said. "Things were working really good, and then we're told school is closing. I still held out hope. Some days I'd be feeling good about it, but other days I didn't think it was going to happen. I know the girls are extremely disappointed."
The Wolverines boasted a handful of seniors who will not get the proper conclusion to their high school careers.
Alyssa Davis was set to lead them in the throwing events after missing last season due to a basketball injury. McKynna Newbury was also going to try her hand in throwing. Mallory Kuhns was hoping to contribute on the track the same way she did in cross country while Reagan Weinheimer was looking to add to her collection of seven state medals.
Weinheimer has been a jack of all trades for Coach Welsch, compiling medals in the distance medley, 800, 400, sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x200.
"She had some goals and met some goals last year. She set them even higher this year," Welsch said. "Great all-around athlete and great kid, too."
Senior Paisley Kintigh was looking to bounce back from some injuries sustained as an underclassman.
"I feel for all the seniors," Welsch said. "Something nobody ever thought of came through and ended their senior year."
Junior Lexi Shike was hoping to avenge two years of heartbreak in the 100 meter hurdles. Shike nearly won a state title as a freshman, but a miscue relegated her to an eighth-place medal.
Shike also came close to a state title in her sophomore year, but lost to Pride of Iowa Conference counterpart Emma Atwood by seven-hundredths of a second. With Atwood graduated, Shike would have been the favorite to claim gold this May.
"I don't know if she feels like she's snakebitten," Welsch said. "This year was supposed to be her year."
Sophomore Maddax DeVault was set to enter the season with four state medals to her name, having been a crucial part of sprint medley, 4x100, shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relay teams during her freshman season. Juniors Jena & Natalie Yonker were slated to return three medals apiece as part of Nodaway Valley's stellar relays.
With what they return, the Wolverines figured to be a legitimate contender for the Class 1A state title, and according to Welsch, that was the goal.
"We really thought we had a great chance to win state," Welsch said. "We had a lot of goals."
The complete interview with Welsch can be heard below.