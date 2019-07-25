(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced that the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (U.S. MNT) will play a match against fifth-ranked Uruguay at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, September 10th at 7 p.m. The game will be USA's final match before the start of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament that will help determine qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
"We are very excited to bring our U.S. Men's National Team back to Busch Stadium," said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. "We know that soccer fans have enjoyed games at Busch Stadium in the past, and this should be another great, world class matchup."
The team first played at Busch Stadium in 2015 and defeated St. Vincent & the Grenadines 6-1 in front of 43,454 fans. Prior to the win against St. Vincent, the USA last played to a 0-0 draw with Paraguay at Busch Conference & Sports Center (now World Wide Technology Soccer Park) on June 4, 1997. The USMNT is 6-1-2 all time in the city of St. Louis (5-1-1 in World Cup Qualifiers) and is 8-1-2 in the state of Missouri.
The game marks the 7th soccer match at Busch. Tickets to the match, which start at $35, will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at cardinals.com/soccer, ussoccer.com, the Busch Stadium box office and 314.345.9000.