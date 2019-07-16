(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to tonight’s game, that they have placed infielder Matt Carpenter (right foot contusion) on the 10-day Injured List and recalled rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa from Memphis (AAA).
Carpenter injured his foot during the 7th inning of last night’s game when he fouled off a pitch.
Sosa, 23, appeared in three games for the Cardinals last September (0-for-2), making his Major League debut on Sept. 23, 2018 as a pinch-hitter. He played one inning in the field (2nd base) following his promotion last season.
The right-handed batting Sosa was batting .252 (78-for-309) with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 83 games for Memphis this season, playing 49 games at shortstop, 17 at second base and 15 at third base.
The 6-0, 205-pound Sosa, a native of Panama, was signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent on July 2, 2012 and has been part of championship teams at both Memphis (2018) and Palm Beach (2017).
Carpenter becomes the seventh Cardinals player currently on the Injured List, along with regulars Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna.
Sosa wears uniform no. 63.