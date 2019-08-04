(Oakland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced a series of roster moves prior to their series finale in Oakland today, activating infielder Matt Carpenter from the 10-day Injured List and recalling right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley from Memphis (AAA). The team also announced that first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo has been optioned to Memphis and right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers has been designated for assignment.
Carpenter, who has been on the Injured List since July 16 with a right foot contusion, completed a nine-game injury rehabilitation tour this past week, going 2-for-26 with seven walks between Springfield (5 games) and Memphis (4 games). Carpenter is batting .215 with 10 HR and 29 RBI in 81 games this season.
Helsley is being recalled for the sixth time this season. The rookie right-hander has gone 0-0 with a 2.92 ERA in eight games with the Cardinals, striking out 13 in 12.1 innings pitched. He has appeared in 17 games (seven starts) for Memphis, compiling a 2-3 mark with a 4.58. Helsley has been used as a starter in his last two outings at Memphis, including a scoreless 3.0-inning effort on July 31 vs. Albuquerque.
Ravelo has appeared in 14 games for St. Louis, collecting a pair of pinch-hit doubles during last week's home stand. Mayers worked 1.1 innings in relief last night, his fourth appearance since returning from the 60-day Injured List on July 23.
The Cardinals activated outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Injured List prior to last night's game and catcher Yadier Molina, out since July 8 due to a right thumb tendon strain, is currently on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Memphis.