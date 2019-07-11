(St. Louis) -- TT when they open the season’s second half with a weekend series against Arizona.
The team also announced that catcher Yadier Molina (right thumb tendon strain) has been placed on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to July 8, and have optioned left-handed pitched Tyler Webb and first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo to Memphis. The team also transferred pitcher Jordan Hicks from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List to make room for Shreve on the team’s 40-man Major League roster.
Carpenter has been sidelined since June 29, last making a game appearance on June 28 as a pinch-hitter. Molina pinch-hit on July 6, but hasn’t started a game since July 3. He missed 12 games from May 29 to June 10 while on the Injured List with the right thumb strain.
Shreve, who turns 29 tomorrow, appeared in 20 games for the Cardinals last season after coming over in a three-player trade with the New York Yankees on July 28. He went 1-2 with a 3.07 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched with St. Louis in 2018 and owns a career mark of 15-8, 3.66 ERA in 215 games pitched with Atlanta, the Yankees and St. Louis.
Shreve was 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA in 37 games (42.2 IP) for Memphis this season, striking out 50 and walking just 19. Since June 1, he’s posted a 1.72 ERA (15.2 IP) with 21 strikeouts and just three walks in 15 games for Memphis.
Knizner, 24, made his Major League debut on June 2, and appeared in two games (0-for-7) for the Cardinals during his earlier call-up (May 31 to June 10).
The right-handed hitting rookie is batting .277 (56-for-202) with 7 HR’s & 24 RBI in 53 games for Memphis, earning selection to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team.
Shreve wears uniform no. 40 and Knizner is no. 7.