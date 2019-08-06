(Los Angeles) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have purchased rookie right-handed pitcher Junior Fernandez from Memphis (AAA). Fernandez, 22, will be making his Major League debut with his first game appearance, the seventh Cardinal rookie to debut in 2019. The team also announced that left-handed pitcher Adalberto Mejía has been designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers has been outrighted to Memphis.
Fernandez, signed by the Cardinals on July 2, 2014 as an international free-agent out of the Dominican Republic, has combined to go 2-1 with a 1.47 ERA and 11 saves in 42 games between Palm Beach (High-A), Springfield (AA) and Memphis (AAA) this season.
The 6-2, 211-pound Fernandez went 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA in nine games with Palm Beach, 1-1, 1.55 ERA in 18 games with Springfield and 1-0, 1.31 ERA in 15 games with Memphis. He has yet to allow a home run in his 61.1 innings pitched, striking out 76 to go along with a 1.08 WHIP.
Since making his debut with Memphis on June 25, Fernandez has allowed runs in just three games, striking out 23 batters in 20.2 innings pitched. He’s allowed runs in just nine of 42 games overall and multiple runs in just two games.
Fernandez has compiled a 19-18 mark with a 3.58 ERA in 126 career games (52 starts) in the minors, totaling 390.0 innings pitched and 322 strikeouts since debuting as a professional in 2014 in the Dominican Summer League.
Mejia, a waiver claim by the Cardinals on July 30, has appeared in two games with St. Louis. Mayers, who was designated for assignment on Sunday, has appeared in just 12 games with St. Louis in a season that has been slowed by injury.
Fernandez has been assigned uniform no. 44.