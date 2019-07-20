(Cincinnati) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced today they have recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (AAA) and optioned INF Edmundo Sosa to Memphis (AAA) following Friday night’s game in Cincinnati.
Helsley, who turned 25 years-old on Thursday, is being recalled for the fifth time this season and spent 13 days on the Major League Injured List with a right shoulder impingement from June 13-26. The hard-throwing right-handed made seven relief appearances in St. Louis with no record and a 3.48 ERA striking out 12 in 10.1 innings with an 0.97 WHIP. In 15 appearances at Memphis this season, Helsley was 2-3 with a 5.06 ERA covering 32.0 innings making five starts with one save.
Sosa, 23, played in three games since his recall on July 16 and recorded his first Major League hit on Thursday night in Cincinnati.
Helsley will join the Cardinals for tonight’s game in Cincinnati and wears uniform No. 56.