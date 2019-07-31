(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that they have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, acquiring left-handed pitcher Tony Cingrani and minor league right-handed pitcher Jeffry Abreu in exchange for infielder Jedd Gyorko, 2019/2020 International Cap Space and cash considerations.
Cingrani, 30, is a veteran of seven-plus seasons in the majors with Cincinnati and the Dodgers. He is currently on the 60-day Injured List (left shoulder surgery) and has not pitched this season. The 6-4, 215-pound Cingrani owns a 12-22 career mark with a 4.01 ERA in 164 games pitched (61 starts), winning a career-high seven games for the Reds in 2013.
Abreu, 19, is a native of the Dominican Republic. He’s 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA in six games pitched this season for the Arizona Rookie League Dodgers. The 6-4, 200-pound Abreu was an International free-agent signing by the Dodgers in July of 2017.
Gyorko, 30, who joined the Cardinals in 2016, has been on the Injured List (back/right wrist) since June 8. He appeared in 38 games for the Cardinals this season, batting .196 with 2 HR’s and 7 RBI.