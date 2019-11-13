(St. Louis) -- St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was named the National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday.
Shildt, despite fewer first-place votes than Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell, edged the Brewers manager. Shildt had 10 first-place votes to Counsell’s 13 but was second on 14 ballots compared to just six for Counsell.
Shildt had 95 points to top Counsell’s 88. Atlanta’s Brian Snitker - the 2018 winner - was a distant third.
In the American League, Minnesota’s Rocco Baldelli was named the Manager of the Year.