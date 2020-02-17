(KMAland) -- Creighton jumped up into the top 15 in the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 polls while Iowa is ranked No. 20 in both. View the complete rankings below with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Baylor (48)
2. Gonzaga (14)
3. Kansas (1)
4. San Diego State
5. Dayton (up 1)
6. Duke (up 1)
7. Maryland (up 2)
8. Florida State
9. Penn State (up 4)
10. Kentucky (up 2)
11. Louisville (down 6)
12. Villanova (up 3)
13. Auburn (down 2)
14. Oregon (up 3)
15. Creighton (up 8)
16. Seton Hall (down 6)
17. West Virginia (down 3)
18. Colorado (down 2)
19. Marquette (down 1)
20. Iowa (up 1)
21. Butler (down 2)
22. Houston (down 2)
23. BYU (up 3)
24. Arizona (up 2)
25. Ohio State (up 1)
Others RV: 26. Texas Tech, 27. Michigan State, 28. Michigan, 34. Illinois, 35. Northern Iowa.
COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1. Baylor (21)
2. Gonzaga (11)
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Dayton (up 1)
6. Duke (up 1)
7. Maryland (up 2)
8. Florida State
9. Penn State (up 4)
10. Kentucky (up 2)
11. Louisville (down 6)
12. Auburn (down 1)
13. Villanova (up 3)
14. Seton Hall (down 4)
15. Creighton (up 6)
16. Oregon (up 2)
17. Colorado (down 2)
18. West Virginia (down 4)
19. Marquette (up 3)
20. Iowa (down 3)
21. Arizona (up 5)
22. Houston (down 3)
23. Butler (down 3)
24. Ohio State (up 2)
25. Michigan State
Others RV: 26. Texas Tech, 28. Michigan, 29. Illinois, 32. Northern Iowa, 34. Oklahoma, 38. Rutgers, 42. Wisconsin.