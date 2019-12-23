(KMAland) -- The Iowa basketball team is into the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 25. The Hawkeyes are at No. 26 in the coaches poll.
View the latest top 25 polls below, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Gonzaga (54, up 1)
2. Ohio State (9, up 3)
3. Louisville (1)
4. Duke (1)
5. Kansas (down 4)
6. Oregon (up 2)
7. Baylor (up 3)
8. Auburn (up 4)
9. Memphis (up 2)
10. Villanova (up 8)
11. Michigan (up 3)
12. Butler (up 5)
13. Maryland (down 6)
14. Michigan State (up 1)
15. San Diego State (up 5)
16. Virginia (down 7)
17. Florida State (up 2)
18. Dayton (down 5)
19. Kentucky (down 13)
20. Penn State (up 3)
21. Washington (up 1)
22. West Virginia (up 3)
23. Texas Tech (up 1)
24. Arizona (down 8)
25. Iowa (up 1)
Others RV: 26. Wichita State, 30. Indiana, 36. Northern Iowa, 37. Creighton, 38. Purdue
COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1. Gonzaga (23, up 1)
2. Ohio State (7, up 2)
3. Duke
4. Louisville (2, up 1)
5. Kansas (down 4)
6. Baylor (up 5)
7. Oregon (up 3)
8. Auburn (up 1)
9. Villanova (up 5)
10. Memphis (up 3)
11. Butler (up 5)
12. Maryland (down 4)
13. Virginia (down 6)
14. San Diego State (up 6)
15. Michigan
16. Michigan State (up 2)
17. Florida State (up 2)
18. Dayton (down 6)
19. Kentucky (down 13)
20. Washington (up 2)
21. Penn State (up 3)
22. Texas Tech (up 3)
23. West Virginia (up 6)
24. Arizona (down 7)
25. Wichita State (up 2)
Others RV: 26. Iowa, 32. Purdue, 33. Northern Iowa, 36. Creighton, 37. Indiana, 44. Oklahoma State