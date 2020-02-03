(KMAland) -- Both Iowa and Creighton are moving up in the latest college basketball rankings.
The Hawkeyes are No. 17 in both polls while Creighton is 21 in the AP and 22 in the coaches top 25. View the complete list of top 25 rankings from the AP and coaches, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Baylor (49)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Kansas (1)
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville (up 1)
6. Dayton (up 1)
7. Duke (up 2)
8. Florida State (down 3)
9. Maryland (up 6)
10. Villanova (down 2)
11. Auburn (up 6)
12. Seton Hall (down 2)
13. West Virginia (down 1)
14. Oregon (down 3)
15. Kentucky (down 2)
16. Michigan State (down 2)
17. Iowa (up 1)
18. LSU (up 4)
19. Butler (down 3)
20. Illinois (down 1)
21. Creighton (up 5)
22. Penn State (up 2)
23. Arizona (up 3)
24. Colorado (down 4)
25. Houston (down 4)
Others RV: 26. Texas Tech, 28. Ohio State, 31. Northern Iowa & Wichita State, 34. Rutgers, 37. Michigan
COACHES TOP 25
1. Baylor (20)
2. Gonzaga (12)
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton (up 1)
7. Duke (up 1)
8. Florida State (down 2)
9. Maryland (up 6)
10. Auburn (up 6)
11. West Virginia
12. Villanova (down 2)
13. Seton Hall (down 4)
14. Michigan State
15. Oregon
16. Kentucky
17. Iowa (up 1)
18. LSU (up 6)
19. Butler (down 2)
20. Penn State (up 3)
21. Illinois (down 2)
22. Creighton (up 4)
23. Arizona (up 3)
24. Colorado (down 3)
25. Houston (down 5)
Others RV: 26. Texas Tech, 27. Rutgers, 28. Ohio State, 29. Wichita State, 35. Northern Iowa, 37. Wisconsin, 39. Indiana