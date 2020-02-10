College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 17 in the coaches and 21 in the AP poll while Creighton is 21 and 23 in the latest rankings.

View the complete rankings from college basketball’s AP and Coaches Top 25s below, with regional teams highlighted in bold.

AP TOP 25 

1. Baylor (48) 

2. Gonzaga (15)

3. Kansas (1) 

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland 

10. Seton Hall (up 2)

11. Auburn

12. Kentucky (up 3)

13. Penn State (up 9) 

14. West Virginia (down 1) 

15. Villanova (down 5)

16. Colorado (up 8)

17. Oregon (down 3)

18. Marquette (up 8)

19. Butler

20. Houston (up 5)

21. Iowa (down 4) 

22. Illinois (down 2) 

23. Creighton (down 2) 

24. Texas Tech (up 2) 

25. LSU (down 7)

Others RV: 26. Michigan State, 28. Northern Iowa, 31. Purdue, 32. Ohio State, 35. Michigan, 36. Rutgers

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Baylor (19)

2. Gonzaga (13)

3. Kansas 

4. San Diego State 

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland 

10. Seton Hall (up 3)

11. Auburn (down 1)

12. Kentucky (up 4)

13. Penn State (up 7) 

14. West Virginia (down 3)

15. Colorado (up 9)

16. Villanova (down 4)

17. Iowa 

18. Oregon (down 3)

19. Houston (up 6)

20. Butler (down 1)

21. Creighton (up 1) 

22. Marquette (up 4)

23. Illinois (down 2)

24. Texas Tech (up 2)

25. Michigan State (down 11) 

Others RV: 28. Ohio State & Northern Iowa, 32. Purdue, 33. Rutgers, 35. Michigan, 37. Oklahoma