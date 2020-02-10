(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 17 in the coaches and 21 in the AP poll while Creighton is 21 and 23 in the latest rankings.
View the complete rankings from college basketball’s AP and Coaches Top 25s below, with regional teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Baylor (48)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Kansas (1)
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Seton Hall (up 2)
11. Auburn
12. Kentucky (up 3)
13. Penn State (up 9)
14. West Virginia (down 1)
15. Villanova (down 5)
16. Colorado (up 8)
17. Oregon (down 3)
18. Marquette (up 8)
19. Butler
20. Houston (up 5)
21. Iowa (down 4)
22. Illinois (down 2)
23. Creighton (down 2)
24. Texas Tech (up 2)
25. LSU (down 7)
Others RV: 26. Michigan State, 28. Northern Iowa, 31. Purdue, 32. Ohio State, 35. Michigan, 36. Rutgers
COACHES TOP 25
1. Baylor (19)
2. Gonzaga (13)
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Seton Hall (up 3)
11. Auburn (down 1)
12. Kentucky (up 4)
13. Penn State (up 7)
14. West Virginia (down 3)
15. Colorado (up 9)
16. Villanova (down 4)
17. Iowa
18. Oregon (down 3)
19. Houston (up 6)
20. Butler (down 1)
21. Creighton (up 1)
22. Marquette (up 4)
23. Illinois (down 2)
24. Texas Tech (up 2)
25. Michigan State (down 11)
Others RV: 28. Ohio State & Northern Iowa, 32. Purdue, 33. Rutgers, 35. Michigan, 37. Oklahoma