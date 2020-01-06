NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Check out the latest men's college basketball top 25 rankings from the Associated Press and coaches.

AP TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (54)

2. Duke (9)

3. Kansas (2)

4. Baylor (up 2)

5. Auburn (up 3)

6. Butler (up 5)

7. San Diego State (up 6)

8. Michigan State (up 6)

9. Oregon (down 5)

10. Florida State (up 8)

11. Ohio State (down 6)

12. Maryland (up 3)

13. Louisville (down 6)

14. Kentucky (up 3)

15. Dayton (up 5)

16. Villanova (down 6)

17. West Virginia (down 1)

18. Virginia (up 1)

19. Michigan (down 7)

20. Penn State (up 1)

21. Memphis (down 12)

22. Texas Tech 

23. Wichita State (up 1)

24. Arizona (up 1)

25. Colorado (up 1)

Others RV: 26. Iowa, 31. Wisconsin, 33. Creighton, 37. Northern Iowa, 39. Purdue

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (27)

2. Duke (4)

3. Kansas (1)

4. Baylor

5. Auburn (up 2)

6. Butler (up 4)

7. San Diego State (up 5)

8. Michigan State (up 8)

9. Oregon (down 3)

10. Florida State (up 10)

11. Louisville (down 3)

12. Ohio State (down 7)

13. Kentucky (up 1)

14. Maryland (up 1)

15. Dayton (up 3)

16. Villanova (down 7)

17. West Virginia

18. Virginia (up 1)

19. Michigan (down 6)

20. Penn State (up 1)

21. Texas Tech (up 1)

22. Memphis (down 11)

23. Wichita State 

24. Arizona

25. Seton Hall (up 1)

Others RV: 27. Iowa, 32. Creighton, 34. Wisconsin, 36. Purdue