(KMAland) -- Check out the latest men's college basketball top 25 rankings from the Associated Press and coaches.
AP TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (54)
2. Duke (9)
3. Kansas (2)
4. Baylor (up 2)
5. Auburn (up 3)
6. Butler (up 5)
7. San Diego State (up 6)
8. Michigan State (up 6)
9. Oregon (down 5)
10. Florida State (up 8)
11. Ohio State (down 6)
12. Maryland (up 3)
13. Louisville (down 6)
14. Kentucky (up 3)
15. Dayton (up 5)
16. Villanova (down 6)
17. West Virginia (down 1)
18. Virginia (up 1)
19. Michigan (down 7)
20. Penn State (up 1)
21. Memphis (down 12)
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State (up 1)
24. Arizona (up 1)
25. Colorado (up 1)
Others RV: 26. Iowa, 31. Wisconsin, 33. Creighton, 37. Northern Iowa, 39. Purdue
COACHES TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (27)
2. Duke (4)
3. Kansas (1)
4. Baylor
5. Auburn (up 2)
6. Butler (up 4)
7. San Diego State (up 5)
8. Michigan State (up 8)
9. Oregon (down 3)
10. Florida State (up 10)
11. Louisville (down 3)
12. Ohio State (down 7)
13. Kentucky (up 1)
14. Maryland (up 1)
15. Dayton (up 3)
16. Villanova (down 7)
17. West Virginia
18. Virginia (up 1)
19. Michigan (down 6)
20. Penn State (up 1)
21. Texas Tech (up 1)
22. Memphis (down 11)
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Seton Hall (up 1)
Others RV: 27. Iowa, 32. Creighton, 34. Wisconsin, 36. Purdue