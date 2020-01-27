NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Baylor is up to No. 1 in the latest coaches top 25 rankings while Iowa is ranked No. 18  in both polls.

View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.

AP TOP 25 

1. Baylor (44) 

2. Gonzaga (19)

3. Kansas (1) 

4. San Diego State 

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Villanova (up 1)

9. Duke (down 1)

10. Seton Hall 

11. Oregon (up 1)

12. West Virginia (up 2) 

13. Kentucky (up 2)

14. Michigan State (down 3)

15. Maryland (up 2)

16. Butler (down 3)

17. Auburn (down 1)

18. Iowa (up 1)

19. Illinois (up 2)

20. Colorado (up 3)

21. Houston (up 4)

22. LSU (up 4)

23. Wichita State (up 3)

24. Penn State (up 2)

25. Rutgers (down 1)

Others RV: 26. Creighton, 28. Texas Tech, 29. Ohio State, 30. Indiana, 32. Northern Iowa, 35. Purdue, 42. Wisconsin

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Baylor (15, up 1)

2. Gonzaga (17, down 1)

3. Kansas 

4. San Diego State

5. Louisville

6. Florida State

7. Dayton

8. Duke

9. Seton Hall (up 1)

10. Villanova (up 1)

11. West Virginia (up 4) 

12. Oregon (up 1)

13. Kentucky (up 1)

14. Michigan State (down 5)

15. Maryland (up 2)

16 Auburn 

17. Butler (down 5)

18. Iowa (up 1)

19. Illinois (up 3)

20. Houston (up 4)

21. Colorado (up 5)

22. Wichita State 

23. Penn State (up 3)

24. LSU (up 2)

25. Rutgers 

Others RV: 27. Texas Tech, 28. Creighton, 29. Ohio State & Indiana, 36. Northern Iowa