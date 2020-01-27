(KMAland) -- Baylor is up to No. 1 in the latest coaches top 25 rankings while Iowa is ranked No. 18 in both polls.
View the complete top 25 with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Baylor (44)
2. Gonzaga (19)
3. Kansas (1)
4. San Diego State
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Dayton
8. Villanova (up 1)
9. Duke (down 1)
10. Seton Hall
11. Oregon (up 1)
12. West Virginia (up 2)
13. Kentucky (up 2)
14. Michigan State (down 3)
15. Maryland (up 2)
16. Butler (down 3)
17. Auburn (down 1)
18. Iowa (up 1)
19. Illinois (up 2)
20. Colorado (up 3)
21. Houston (up 4)
22. LSU (up 4)
23. Wichita State (up 3)
24. Penn State (up 2)
25. Rutgers (down 1)
Others RV: 26. Creighton, 28. Texas Tech, 29. Ohio State, 30. Indiana, 32. Northern Iowa, 35. Purdue, 42. Wisconsin
COACHES TOP 25
1. Baylor (15, up 1)
2. Gonzaga (17, down 1)
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Florida State
7. Dayton
8. Duke
9. Seton Hall (up 1)
10. Villanova (up 1)
11. West Virginia (up 4)
12. Oregon (up 1)
13. Kentucky (up 1)
14. Michigan State (down 5)
15. Maryland (up 2)
16 Auburn
17. Butler (down 5)
18. Iowa (up 1)
19. Illinois (up 3)
20. Houston (up 4)
21. Colorado (up 5)
22. Wichita State
23. Penn State (up 3)
24. LSU (up 2)
25. Rutgers
Others RV: 27. Texas Tech, 28. Creighton, 29. Ohio State & Indiana, 36. Northern Iowa