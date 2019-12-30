Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- There’s plenty of movement in the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 college basketball rankings, including Iowa moving up to No. 23 in the AP and into the coaches poll at 25.

View the full ranking below, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.

AP TOP 25 POLL 

1. Gonzaga (63)

2. Duke (1, up 2)

3. Kansas (1, up 2) 

4. Oregon (up 2)

5. Ohio State (down 3)

6. Baylor (up 1)

7. Louisville (down 4)

8. Auburn

9. Memphis

10. Villanova

11. Butler (up 1)

12. Michigan (down 1) 

13. San Diego State (up 2)

14. Michigan State 

15. Maryland (down 2)

16. West Virginia (up 6)

17. Kentucky (up 2)

18. Florida State (down 1)

19. Virginia (down 3)

20. Dayton (down 2)

21. Penn State (down 1)

22. Texas Tech (up 1)

23. Iowa (up 2)

24. Wichita State (up 2)

25. Arizona (down 1)

Others RV: 30. Northern Iowa, 35. Purdue, 36. Creighton, 38. Indiana.

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Gonzaga (30)

2. Duke (1, up 1)

3. Kansas (1, up 2)

4. Baylor (up 2)

5. Ohio State (down 3)

6. Oregon (up 1)

7. Auburn (up 1)

8. Louisville (down 4)

9. Villanova 

10. Butler (up 1)

11. Memphis (down 1)

12. San Diego State (up 2)

13. Michigan (up 2)

14. Kentucky (up 5)

15. Maryland (down 3)

16. Michigan State 

17. West Virginia (up 6)

18. Dayton 

19. Virginia (down 6)

20. Florida State (down 3)

21. Penn State

22. Texas Tech

23. Wichita State (up 2)

24. Arizona 

25. Iowa (up 1)

Others RV: 29. Northern Iowa, 33. Purdue, 34. Creighton.