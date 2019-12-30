(KMAland) -- There’s plenty of movement in the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 college basketball rankings, including Iowa moving up to No. 23 in the AP and into the coaches poll at 25.
View the full ranking below, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Gonzaga (63)
2. Duke (1, up 2)
3. Kansas (1, up 2)
4. Oregon (up 2)
5. Ohio State (down 3)
6. Baylor (up 1)
7. Louisville (down 4)
8. Auburn
9. Memphis
10. Villanova
11. Butler (up 1)
12. Michigan (down 1)
13. San Diego State (up 2)
14. Michigan State
15. Maryland (down 2)
16. West Virginia (up 6)
17. Kentucky (up 2)
18. Florida State (down 1)
19. Virginia (down 3)
20. Dayton (down 2)
21. Penn State (down 1)
22. Texas Tech (up 1)
23. Iowa (up 2)
24. Wichita State (up 2)
25. Arizona (down 1)
Others RV: 30. Northern Iowa, 35. Purdue, 36. Creighton, 38. Indiana.
COACHES TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (30)
2. Duke (1, up 1)
3. Kansas (1, up 2)
4. Baylor (up 2)
5. Ohio State (down 3)
6. Oregon (up 1)
7. Auburn (up 1)
8. Louisville (down 4)
9. Villanova
10. Butler (up 1)
11. Memphis (down 1)
12. San Diego State (up 2)
13. Michigan (up 2)
14. Kentucky (up 5)
15. Maryland (down 3)
16. Michigan State
17. West Virginia (up 6)
18. Dayton
19. Virginia (down 6)
20. Florida State (down 3)
21. Penn State
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State (up 2)
24. Arizona
25. Iowa (up 1)
Others RV: 29. Northern Iowa, 33. Purdue, 34. Creighton.