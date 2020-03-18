Kansas Jayhawks

(Lawrence) -- Kansas finished No. 1 in the final Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks received 63 of 65 first-place votes to finish ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton, which split the other two votes. Florida State and Baylor are the rest of the top five.

Creighton posted their highest finish in school history with a No. 7 ranking, finishing just behind No. 6 San Diego State and ahead of Kentucky, Michigan State and Villanova in the top 10. Iowa finished the season ranked No. 25.

The rest of the top 25 is listed below.

11. Duke

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. Louisville

15. Seton Hall

16. Virginia

17. Wisconsin

18. BYU

19. Ohio State

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

22. Houston

23. Butler

24. West Virginia

25. Iowa