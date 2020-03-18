(Lawrence) -- Kansas finished No. 1 in the final Associated Press college basketball poll, released on Wednesday.
The Jayhawks received 63 of 65 first-place votes to finish ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton, which split the other two votes. Florida State and Baylor are the rest of the top five.
Creighton posted their highest finish in school history with a No. 7 ranking, finishing just behind No. 6 San Diego State and ahead of Kentucky, Michigan State and Villanova in the top 10. Iowa finished the season ranked No. 25.
The rest of the top 25 is listed below.
11. Duke
12. Maryland
13. Oregon
14. Louisville
15. Seton Hall
16. Virginia
17. Wisconsin
18. BYU
19. Ohio State
20. Auburn
21. Illinois
22. Houston
23. Butler
24. West Virginia
25. Iowa