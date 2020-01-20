(KMAland) -- Kansas is back into the top 3, Iowa is now within the top 20 and Rutgers is into both the AP and Coaches top 25 college basketball polls.
AP TOP 25
1. Baylor (33, up 1)
2. Gonzaga (31, down 1)
3. Kansas (1, up 3)
4. San Diego State (up 3)
5. Florida State (up 4)
6. Louisville (up 5)
7. Dayton (up 6)
8. Duke (down 5)
9. Villanova (up 5)
10. Seton Hall (up 8)
11. Michigan State (up 4)
12. Oregon (down 4)
13. Butler (down 8)
14. West Virginia (down 2)
15. Kentucky (down 5)
16. Auburn (down 12)
17. Maryland
18. Texas Tech (up 5)
19. Iowa (up 7)
20. Memphis (up 2)
21. Illinois (up 3)
22. Arizona (up 4)
23. Colorado (down 3)
24. Rutgers (up 2)
25. Houston (up 1)
Others RV: 26. Wichita State, 28. Michigan, 29. Northern Iowa, 30. Ohio State, 31. Wisconsin, 33. Penn State, 37. Creighton, 40. Purdue, 41. Indiana.
COACHES TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (19)
2. Baylor (13)
3. Kansas (up 4)
4. San Diego State (up 2)
5. Louisville (up 5)
6. Florida State (up 3)
7. Dayton (up 4)
8. Duke (down 5)
9. Michigan State (up 5)
10. Seton Hall (up 8)
11. Villanova (up 4)
12. Butler (down 7)
13. Oregon (down 5)
14. Kentucky (down 2)
15. West Virginia (down 2)
16. Auburn (down 12)
17. Maryland
18. Texas Tech (up 5)
19. Iowa (up 5)
20. Memphis (up 2)
21. Arizona (up 5)
22. Illinois (up 4) & Wichita State (down 6)
24. Houston (up 2)
25. Rutgers (up 1)
Others RV: 27. Penn State & Michigan, 30. Northern Iowa, 33. Ohio State, 34. Indiana, 35. Creighton, 39. Wisconsin.