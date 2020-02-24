Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP and Coaches poll while Creighton has jumped into the top 10 of the AP.

View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below. 

AP TOP 25 

1. Kansas (62, up 2)

2. Baylor (2, down 1) 

3. Gonzaga (down 1)

4. Dayton (up 1)

5. San Diego State (down 1)

6. Florida State (up 2)

7. Duke (down 1)

8. Kentucky (up 2)

9. Maryland (down 2)

10. Creighton (up 5)

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Seton Hall (up 3)

14. Oregon 

15. Auburn (down 2)

16. Penn State (down 7)

17. BYU

18. Iowa (up 2) 

19. Michigan (up 7)

20. West Virginia (down 3) 

21. Colorado (down 3)

22. Texas Tech (up 4)

23. Ohio State (up 2)

24. Michigan State (up 2)

25. Houston (down 3)

Others RV: 27. Illinois, 37. Wisconsin, 37. Northern Iowa

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Kansas (30, up 2)

2. Baylor (2, down 1)

3. Dayton (up 2)

4. Gonzaga (down 2)

5. San Diego State (down 1)

6. Florida State (up 2)

7. Duke (down 1)

8. Maryland (down 1) 

9. Kentucky (up 1)

10. Louisville (up 1)

11. Creighton (up 4)

12. Villanova (up 1)

13. Seton Hall (up 1)

14. Penn State (down 5)

15. Auburn (down 3)

16. Oregon

17. Iowa (up 3)

18. BYU (up 8)

19. West Virginia (down 1)

20. Colorado (down 3)

21. Texas Tech (up 5)

22. Michigan (up 4)

23. Ohio State (up 1)

24. Arizona (down 3) & Michigan State (up 1)

Others RV: 29. Illinois, 35. Northern Iowa & Wisconsin