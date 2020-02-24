(KMAland) -- Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP and Coaches poll while Creighton has jumped into the top 10 of the AP.
View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.
AP TOP 25
1. Kansas (62, up 2)
2. Baylor (2, down 1)
3. Gonzaga (down 1)
4. Dayton (up 1)
5. San Diego State (down 1)
6. Florida State (up 2)
7. Duke (down 1)
8. Kentucky (up 2)
9. Maryland (down 2)
10. Creighton (up 5)
11. Louisville
12. Villanova
13. Seton Hall (up 3)
14. Oregon
15. Auburn (down 2)
16. Penn State (down 7)
17. BYU
18. Iowa (up 2)
19. Michigan (up 7)
20. West Virginia (down 3)
21. Colorado (down 3)
22. Texas Tech (up 4)
23. Ohio State (up 2)
24. Michigan State (up 2)
25. Houston (down 3)
Others RV: 27. Illinois, 37. Wisconsin, 37. Northern Iowa
COACHES TOP 25
1. Kansas (30, up 2)
2. Baylor (2, down 1)
3. Dayton (up 2)
4. Gonzaga (down 2)
5. San Diego State (down 1)
6. Florida State (up 2)
7. Duke (down 1)
8. Maryland (down 1)
9. Kentucky (up 1)
10. Louisville (up 1)
11. Creighton (up 4)
12. Villanova (up 1)
13. Seton Hall (up 1)
14. Penn State (down 5)
15. Auburn (down 3)
16. Oregon
17. Iowa (up 3)
18. BYU (up 8)
19. West Virginia (down 1)
20. Colorado (down 3)
21. Texas Tech (up 5)
22. Michigan (up 4)
23. Ohio State (up 1)
24. Arizona (down 3) & Michigan State (up 1)
Others RV: 29. Illinois, 35. Northern Iowa & Wisconsin