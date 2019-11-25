Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas stayed put at No. 4 and 5 in the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 polls. View the complete top 25 rankings with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.

AP TOP 25 

1. Duke (53)

2. Louisville (7)

3. Michigan State (4)

4. Kansas

5. Maryland (up 1)

6. North Carolina (down 1)

7. Virginia (1)

8. Gonzaga

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Oregon

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State

16. Memphis

17. Tennessee (up 3)

18. Auburn (up 1)

19. Baylor (up 5)

20. VCU (up 1)

21. Colorado (up 2)

22. Villanova (down 5)

23. Washington (up 2)

24. Florida (up 2)

25. Xavier (down 7)

Others RV: 27. Oklahoma, 31. Texas, 33. Michigan, 34. Penn State & Purdue, 37. Wisconsin, 38. Missouri

COACHES TOP 25

1. Duke (27)

2. Louisville (1)

3. Michigan State (1)

4. North Carolina

5. Kansas

6. Virginia

7. Gonzaga (up 1)

8. Maryland (1, down 1)

9. Ohio State (1)

10. Oregon (up 1)

11. Kentucky (down 1)

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State (up 1)

16. Tennessee (up 1)

17. Auburn (up 1)

18. Baylor (up 5)

19. VCU

20. Memphis

21. Villanova (down 6)

22. Washington (up 2)

23. Xavier (down 2)

24. Colorado (up 1)

25. Florida (up 1)

Others RV: 26. Oklahoma, 27. Purdue, 28. Texas, 30. Michigan, 32. Penn State & Kansas State, 37. Creighton, 39. Wisconsin, 41. Wichita State, 42. West Virginia & Indiana