(KMAland) -- Kansas stayed put at No. 4 and 5 in the latest AP and Coaches Top 25 polls. View the complete top 25 rankings with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Duke (53)
2. Louisville (7)
3. Michigan State (4)
4. Kansas
5. Maryland (up 1)
6. North Carolina (down 1)
7. Virginia (1)
8. Gonzaga
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Oregon
12. Texas Tech
13. Seton Hall
14. Arizona
15. Utah State
16. Memphis
17. Tennessee (up 3)
18. Auburn (up 1)
19. Baylor (up 5)
20. VCU (up 1)
21. Colorado (up 2)
22. Villanova (down 5)
23. Washington (up 2)
24. Florida (up 2)
25. Xavier (down 7)
Others RV: 27. Oklahoma, 31. Texas, 33. Michigan, 34. Penn State & Purdue, 37. Wisconsin, 38. Missouri
COACHES TOP 25
1. Duke (27)
2. Louisville (1)
3. Michigan State (1)
4. North Carolina
5. Kansas
6. Virginia
7. Gonzaga (up 1)
8. Maryland (1, down 1)
9. Ohio State (1)
10. Oregon (up 1)
11. Kentucky (down 1)
12. Texas Tech
13. Seton Hall
14. Arizona
15. Utah State (up 1)
16. Tennessee (up 1)
17. Auburn (up 1)
18. Baylor (up 5)
19. VCU
20. Memphis
21. Villanova (down 6)
22. Washington (up 2)
23. Xavier (down 2)
24. Colorado (up 1)
25. Florida (up 1)
Others RV: 26. Oklahoma, 27. Purdue, 28. Texas, 30. Michigan, 32. Penn State & Kansas State, 37. Creighton, 39. Wisconsin, 41. Wichita State, 42. West Virginia & Indiana