(KMAland) -- Kansas is a unanimous No. 1, Creighton is ranked 11 and 14 and Iowa is 18 in both polls in the latest college basketball rankings.
AP TOP 25
1. Kansas (64)
2. Gonzaga (up 1)
3. Dayton (up 1)
4. Baylor (down 2)
5. San Diego State
6. Kentucky (up 2)
7. Florida State (down 1)
8. Seton Hall (up 5)
9. Maryland
10. Louisville
11. Creighton (down 1)
12. Duke (down 5)
13. Oregon (up 1)
14. Villanova (down 2)
15. BYU (up 2)
16. Michigan State (Up 8)
17. Auburn (down 2)
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State (up 4)
20. Penn State (down 4)
21. Houston (up 4)
22. Virginia (up 4)
23. Illinois (up 3)
24. Wisconsin (up 2)
25. Michigan (down 6)
Others RV: 30. West Virginia, 34. Texas Tech, 36. Oklahoma & Northern Iowa, 40. Wichita State
COACHES TOP 25
1. Kansas (32)
2. Gonzaga (up 2)
3. Dayton
4. Baylor (down 2)
5. San Diego State
6. Kentucky (up 3)
7. Seton Hall (up 6)
8. Florida State (down 2)
9. Maryland (down 1)
10. Louisville
11. Duke (down 4)
12. Villanova
13. Oregon (up 3)
14. Creighton (down 3)
15. Auburn & BYU (up 3)
17. Michigan State (up 7)
18. Iowa (down 1)
19. Ohio State (up 4)
20. Penn State (down 6)
21. Houston (up 5)
22. Virginia (up 4) & Illinois (up 4)
24. Wisconsin (up 2)
25. Butler (up 1)
Others RV: 26. Michigan, 28. West Virginia, 30. Northern Iowa, 33. Texas Tech, 38. Texas, 42. Wichita State