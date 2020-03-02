Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas is a unanimous No. 1, Creighton is ranked 11 and 14 and Iowa is 18 in both polls in the latest college basketball rankings.

AP TOP 25 

1. Kansas (64) 

2. Gonzaga (up 1)

3. Dayton (up 1)

4. Baylor (down 2)

5. San Diego State

6. Kentucky (up 2)

7. Florida State (down 1)

8. Seton Hall (up 5)

9. Maryland 

10. Louisville

11. Creighton (down 1)

12. Duke (down 5)

13. Oregon (up 1)

14. Villanova (down 2)

15. BYU (up 2)

16. Michigan State (Up 8)

17. Auburn (down 2)

18. Iowa 

19. Ohio State (up 4)

20. Penn State (down 4)

21. Houston (up 4)

22. Virginia (up 4)

23. Illinois (up 3)

24. Wisconsin (up 2)

25. Michigan (down 6)

Others RV: 30. West Virginia, 34. Texas Tech, 36. Oklahoma & Northern Iowa, 40. Wichita State

COACHES TOP 25

1. Kansas (32) 

2. Gonzaga (up 2)

3. Dayton 

4. Baylor (down 2)

5. San Diego State 

6. Kentucky (up 3)

7. Seton Hall (up 6)

8. Florida State (down 2)

9. Maryland (down 1)

10. Louisville 

11. Duke (down 4)

12. Villanova 

13. Oregon (up 3)

14. Creighton (down 3)

15. Auburn & BYU (up 3)

17. Michigan State (up 7)

18. Iowa (down 1)

19. Ohio State (up 4)

20. Penn State (down 6)

21. Houston (up 5)

22. Virginia (up 4) & Illinois (up 4)

24. Wisconsin (up 2)

25. Butler (up 1) 

Others RV: 26. Michigan, 28. West Virginia, 30. Northern Iowa, 33. Texas Tech, 38. Texas, 42. Wichita State