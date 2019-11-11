(KMAland) -- The Kentucky men are the new No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll while Oregon is still on top on the women’s side.
View the complete AP men’s and women’s top 25 below, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP MEN’S TOP 25 POLL
1. Kentucky (64, up 1)
2. Duke (up 3)
3. Michigan State (down 2)
4. Louisville (up 1)
5. Kansas (down 2)
6. North Carolina (up 3)
7. Maryland (same)
8. Gonzaga (same)
9. Virginia (up 2)
10. Villanova (same)
11. Texas Tech (up 2)
12. Seton Hall (same)
13. Memphis (up 1)
14. Oregon (up 1)
15. Florida (down 9)
16. Ohio State (up 2)
17. Utah State (same)
18. Saint Mary’s (up 2)
19. Arizona (up 2)
20. Washington (up 6)
21. Xavier (down 2)
22. Auburn (up 2)
23. LSU (down 1)
24. Baylor (down 8)
25. Colorado (up 1)
Others RV: 28. Texas, 32. Purdue, 35. Missouri, 41. Creighton
AP WOMEN’S TOP 25 POLL
1. Oregon (28, same)
2. Baylor (2, same)
3. Stanford (same)
4. UConn (up 1)
5. Texas A&M (up 1)
6. South Carolina (up 2)
7. Oregon State (same)
8. Maryland (down 4)
9. Louisville (same)
10. Mississippi State (same)
11. UCLA (same)
12. Florida State (same)
13. Kentucky (same)
14. NC State (same)
15. Notre Dame (up 1)
16. Michigan State (up 1)
17. Miami (up 1)
18. DePaul (same)
19. Arizona State (up 1)
20. Syracuse (up 1)
21. Indiana (up 3)
22. Texas (down 7)
23. Arkansas (down 1)
24. Michigan (up 1)
25. South Florida (up 1)
Others RV: 26. West Virginia, 27. Drake, 30. Missouri State, 32. South Dakota, 34. Minnesota, 35. Rutgers, 36. South Dakota State, 37. Iowa State