(KMAland) -- Michigan State is No. 1 in the Preseason AP Top 25 college basketball poll. The Spartans have 60 first-place votes and ranked ahead of Kentucky (2) and Kansas (3). Duke and Louisville round out the top five.
Check out the top 25 below with regional conference schools highlighted in bold:
1. Michigan State (60)
2. Kentucky (2)
3. Kansas (3)
4. Duke
5. Louisville
6. Florida
7. Maryland
8. Gonzaga
9. North Carolina
10. Villanova
11. Virginia
12. Seton Hall
13. Texas Tech
14. Memphis
15. Oregon
16. Baylor
17. Utah State
18. Ohio State
19. Xavier
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Arizona
22. LSU
23. Purdue
24. Auburn
25. VCU
Others RV: 33. Illinois, 34. Missouri, 40. Creighton, 43. Michigan