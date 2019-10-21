NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Michigan State is No. 1 in the Preseason AP Top 25 college basketball poll. The Spartans have 60 first-place votes and ranked ahead of Kentucky (2) and Kansas (3). Duke and Louisville round out the top five.

Check out the top 25 below with regional conference schools highlighted in bold:

1. Michigan State (60) 

2. Kentucky (2)

3. Kansas (3)

4. Duke

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. Maryland

8. Gonzaga

9. North Carolina

10. Villanova 

11. Virginia

12. Seton Hall

13. Texas Tech 

14. Memphis

15. Oregon  

16. Baylor 

17. Utah State

18. Ohio State 

19. Xavier

20. Saint Mary’s

21. Arizona

22. LSU

23. Purdue 

24. Auburn

25. VCU 

Others RV: 33. Illinois, 34. Missouri, 40. Creighton, 43. Michigan