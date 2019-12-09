(KMAland) -- Ohio State made the jump to No. 2 in the coaches and No. 3 in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Buckeyes are among three Big Ten teams in the top five.
View the complete college basketball top 25 polls below with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
AP TOP 25
1. Louisville (55)
2. Kansas (4)
3. Ohio State (5, up 3)
4. Maryland (down 1)
5. Michigan (down 1)
6. Gonzaga (up 3)
7. Duke (up 3)
8. Kentucky
9. Virginia (down 4)
10. Oregon (up 3)
11. Baylor (up 7)
12. Auburn (up 2)
13. Memphis (up 2)
14. Dayton (up 5)
15. Arizona (down 3)
16. Michigan State (down 5)
17. North Carolina
18. Butler (up 6)
19. Tennessee (up 2)
20. Villanova (up 3)
21. Florida State (down 4)
22. Seton Hall (down 6)
23. Xavier (up 3)
24. Colorado (down 4)
25. San Diego State (up 1)
Others RV: 28. Purdue, 29. Indiana, 33. Texas, 34. Penn State, 37. West Virginia
COACHES TOP 25
1. Louisville (28)
2. Ohio State (2, up 4)
3. Kansas
4. Maryland (1)
5. Duke (up 3)
6. Gonzaga (up 3)
7. Michigan (down 2)
8. Virginia (down 6)
9. Kentucky (up 1)
10. Auburn (up 3)
11. Baylor (up 5)
12. Dayton (up 5)
13. Oregon (up 1)
14. Arizona (down 3)
15. Michigan State (down 3)
16. North Carolina (down 9)
17. Memphis (up 1) & Tennessee (up 3)
19. Butler (up 5)
20. Villanova (up 2)
21. Florida State (down 2)
22. Seton Hall (down 7)
23. Colorado (down 2)
24. San Diego State (up 2)
25. Washington (down 2)
Others RV: 26. Purdue, 30. Texas, 31. Oklahoma, 32. Oklahoma State & Indiana, 37. Wichita State, 41. Iowa State & Creighton, 43. Texas Tech