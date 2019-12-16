(KMAland) -- The first NET Rankings have been released by the NCAA with Ohio State sitting at the No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP and Coaches top 25s.
View the complete top 25, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.
NET Rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Kansas
3. San Diego State
4. Butler
5. Baylor
6. Gonzaga
7. Auburn
8. Louisville
9. Stanford
10. Dayton
11. Maryland
12. West Virginia
13. Duke
14. Wichita State
15. Arizona
16. Memphis
17. Oregon
18. Penn State
19. Liberty
20. Duquesne
21. Michigan
22. Richmond
23. Arkansas
24. Villanova
25. Tennessee
AP Top 25
1. Kansas (47, up 1)
2. Gonzaga (15, up 4)
3. Louisville (1, down 2)
4. Duke (2, up 3)
5. Ohio State (down 2)
6. Kentucky (up 2)
7. Maryland (down 3)
8. Oregon (up 2)
9. Virginia
10. Baylor (up 1)
11. Memphis (up 2)
12. Auburn
13. Dayton (up 1)
14. Michigan (down 9)
15. Michigan State (up 1)
16. Arizona (down 1)
17. Butler (up 1)
18. Villanova (up 2)
19. Florida State (up 2)
20. San Diego State (up 5)
21. Tennessee (down 2)
22. Washington (up 4)
23. Penn State (up 3)
24. Texas Tech (up 2)
25. West Virginia (up 1)
Others RV: 28. Iowa, 29. Wichita State, 30. Purdue, 32. Indiana, 37. Northern Iowa, 39. Texas, 48. Oklahoma State
COACHES TOP 25
1. Kansas (25, up 2)
2. Gonzaga (4, up 4)
3. Duke (2, up 2)
4. Ohio State (1, down 2)
5. Louisville (down 4)
6. Kentucky (up 3)
7. Virginia (up 1)
8. Maryland (down 4)
9. Auburn (up 1)
10. Oregon (up 3)
11. Baylor
12. Dayton
13. Memphis (up 4)
14. Villanova (up 6)
15. Michigan (down 8)
16. Butler (up 3)
17. Arizona (down 3)
18. Michigan State (down 3)
19. Florida State (up 2)
20. San Diego State (up 4)
21. Tennessee (down 4)
22. Washington (up 3)
23. North Carolina (down 7)
24. Penn State (up 2)
25. Texas Tech (up 1) and VCU (up 1)
Others RV: 27. Wichita State, 28. Purdue, 29. West Virginia, 30. Texas, 31. Indiana, 37. Northern Iowa, 40. Iowa, 43. Oklahoma State, 45. Illinois, 47. Creighton, 49. Oklahoma