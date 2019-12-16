College Basketball

(KMAland) -- The first NET Rankings have been released by the NCAA with Ohio State sitting at the No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, Kansas is the new No. 1 in the AP and Coaches top 25s.

View the complete top 25, with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.

NET Rankings 

1. Ohio State 

2. Kansas 

3. San Diego State

4. Butler

5. Baylor 

6. Gonzaga

7. Auburn

8. Louisville

9. Stanford

10. Dayton

11. Maryland

12. West Virginia 

13. Duke

14. Wichita State 

15. Arizona

16. Memphis

17. Oregon 

18. Penn State 

19. Liberty

20. Duquesne

21. Michigan 

22. Richmond

23. Arkansas

24. Villanova

25. Tennessee

AP Top 25 

1. Kansas (47, up 1)

2. Gonzaga (15, up 4)

3. Louisville (1, down 2)

4. Duke (2, up 3)

5. Ohio State (down 2)

6. Kentucky (up 2)

7. Maryland (down 3) 

8. Oregon (up 2)

9. Virginia

10. Baylor (up 1)

11. Memphis (up 2)

12. Auburn

13. Dayton (up 1)

14. Michigan (down 9)

15. Michigan State (up 1)

16. Arizona (down 1)

17. Butler (up 1)

18. Villanova (up 2)

19. Florida State (up 2)

20. San Diego State (up 5)

21. Tennessee (down 2)

22. Washington (up 4)

23. Penn State (up 3)

24. Texas Tech (up 2)

25. West Virginia (up 1)

Others RV: 28. Iowa, 29. Wichita State, 30. Purdue, 32. Indiana, 37. Northern Iowa, 39. Texas, 48. Oklahoma State

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Kansas (25, up 2)

2. Gonzaga (4, up 4)

3. Duke (2, up 2)

4. Ohio State (1, down 2) 

5. Louisville (down 4)

6. Kentucky (up 3)

7. Virginia (up 1)

8. Maryland (down 4)

9. Auburn (up 1)

10. Oregon (up 3)

11. Baylor 

12. Dayton 

13. Memphis (up 4)

14. Villanova (up 6)

15. Michigan (down 8)

16. Butler (up 3)

17. Arizona (down 3)

18. Michigan State (down 3)

19. Florida State (up 2)

20. San Diego State (up 4)

21. Tennessee (down 4)

22. Washington (up 3)

23. North Carolina (down 7)

24. Penn State (up 2)

25. Texas Tech (up 1) and VCU (up 1)

Others RV: 27. Wichita State, 28. Purdue, 29. West Virginia, 30. Texas, 31. Indiana, 37. Northern Iowa, 40. Iowa, 43. Oklahoma State, 45. Illinois, 47. Creighton, 49. Oklahoma