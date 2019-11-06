(KMAland) -- Central Decatur’s Cole Pedersen and Wayne’s Chasen Kiefer and Bret Whitehall have all been honored with Class A District 8 awards.
Pedersen was named the District MVP while Kiefer took the Offensive MVP and Whitehall won the Defensive MVP. Bray Noun-Harder of Lynnville-Sully won the Gold Award.
The Cardinals also placed Haden Leymaster (WR), Tate Hill (OL), Dakota Reed (DL), Tegan Carson (DL), Matthew Boothe (DB), Michel Evertsen (DB) and Devin Adams (Defensive Utility) on the All-District Team.
Wayne’s honorees were Jayden Halferty (FB), Luke Carpenter (OL), Dayton Jacobsen (DL) and Brady Langloss (LB).
Martensdale-St. Marys placed Jack Franey (QB), Brooks Trom (RB), Carson Elberg (WR), Troy Holt (WR), Tyler Noga (OL), William Amfahr (K), Sean Miklus (DL), Dominick DiCesare (LB) and Colby Widener (LB) on the All-District Team.
View the complete list of honorees from Class A District 8 below.
OTHER AWARDS
Find links to previous All-District Teams linked below.