(Leon) -- Two of three remaining undefeated teams in Pride of Iowa Conference play will meet tonight when Central Decatur travels to Martensdale-St. Marys.
Central Decatur comes into Friday night's matchup with a 6-2 record and a 4-0 record in Pride of Iowa Conference action.
"We made some great strides over Christmas break," Coach Zach Clark tells KMA Sports. "We took a couple of beatings before Christmas break and won some games we were probably favored to win. We knew we had to have a Christmas break where we didn't stay the same because if we stayed the same it was going to be a long January."
Central Decatur's six victories have come over East Union, Lamoni, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Chariton, and Wayne. Their two losses came to Des Moines Christian -- a state qualifier from last year and an 8-1 Woodward-Granger team.
"We learned that we had to get in better shape," Clark said. "Woodward-Granger and Des Moines Christian made the pace so great that it really wore us down early and turned us over a lot. So we had to concentrate on how we valued the ball and making the right decisions. We just learned those things about ourselves."
The trio of Matthew Boothe, Michael Evertsen, and Cole Pedersen have led the Cardinals this season. Pedersen is averaging 14.8 points per game and leads the team in rebounds (50) and blocks (17). Boothe is contributing 10.6 points per game while Evertsen is averaging double figures with 13.6 points per game and is shooting 38 percent from three. Evertsen also leads the Cardinals in assists (39) and steals (17).
"Mike just had a really good night against Wayne the other night. Cole's able to exploit people on the lane or get on the perimeter and Matt's kind of a do-everything guy," Clark said of his talented trio. "Their teammates have done a really good job of getting them the ball in spots where they can attack and score."
Clark also added that Kolby Hewlett's recent return from injury has helped opened the offense up to Evertsen, Boothe and Pedersen.
"When we got Kolby back, it's allowed those guys to get off the ball a little bit," Clark said. "When they're able to play off the ball, they're much more dangerous because they can move and their teammates get them open with a screen or they get themselves open with a cut and Kolby can get them the ball."
This Friday, the Cardinals will face one of their toughest tests to date when they face conference rival Martensdale-St. Marys. The Blue Devils are the defending conference champions, enter Friday night 6-1 overall and 5-0 in POI play. The winner of this game could potentially put themselves in sole position of first place in the conference.
"They're extremely talented," Clark said. "They can score in many different ways. They're really athletic. They put pressure on you defensively. We're going to have to be absolutely as mentally and physically prepared as we can."
Martensdale-St. Marys and Central Decatur have battled each other for many years in the POI, but the recent success of both schools has amped the importance of their meetings.
"The last three or four years it's been a little bigger because there has been conference championship implications on the line, there have been district seeding implications," Clark said. "I think each team knows each other well. There's not going to be many surprises. I think it really comes down to what team makes more plays in the last couple minutes."
Adam Kiesel will be in Martensdale tonight providing updates for the Keast Auto Center Scoreboard Show, which can be heard on KMA from 9:30 to 11.