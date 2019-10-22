(Leon) -- The Central Decatur football season comes down to one game.
The Cardinals (4-4 overall, 3-0 district) go for their fourth straight win and a Class A District 8 title on Friday evening when they travel to KMAland No. 6 Wayne (6-2, 3-0).
“We started out the year and didn’t play well,” Central Decatur head coach Jon Pedersen told KMA Sports. “I think we were kind of resting on what we thought we were going to be rather than what we needed to be.”
Following a 32-24 Week 0 loss to Nodaway Valley, the Cardinals ran into a tough non-district slate that saw losses to Interstate 35, Mount Ayr and Panorama – three teams that still have playoff hopes alive.
“If I-35 wins on Friday over Pella Christian, (the three losses) will all be in the 1A playoffs,” Pedersen said. “We had a great opportunity to win (the Panorama game), and the kids really started to realize what they could do. We started to hone in on what we are good at, and we’ve played extremely well since then.”
A lot of the district success can be traced to a focus on keeping things on the ground, specifically with Iowa State commit Cole Pedersen. The senior was injured with a high ankle sprain early in the season, but he only missed their Week 5 win over North Mahaska.
In Week 6, he had 345 yards and six touchdowns rushing in a win over Lynnville-Sully. He followed with another 231 yards and two scores against Martensdale-St. Marys the next week. He also threw for 106 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Blue Devils.
“Most of it is health,” Coach Pedersen said. “(Cole) got hurt in the second game of the year, but he played (nearly every week). He was hurting, but he went ahead and played for his team. It was a struggle at times, but when he got a little bit healthier we were able to go back (to the running game).”
After a week off, Central Decatur will be charged up for a meeting with another team that likes to keep things on the ground. Wayne touts the third-ranked rusher in Class A in senior Chasen Kiefer.
Kiefer has 1,645 yards and 21 touchdowns on 218 carries this year. Kiefer, who led the state with 2,191 yards last season, is just 71 yards away from becoming just the 19th rusher in the state’s history to accumulate 6,000 career yards on the ground.
“They’re very physical,” Coach Pedersen said. “(Kiefer) runs unbelievably hard. He’s quick, but more so than that, he runs violently. He just refuses to go down. He’s in a lot of situations where you think he’s in trouble, but he finds a way to work his way through that.”
At the same time, Kiefer is just one piece of an offense that believes in what they do.
“You can tell the kids are totally bought into that system,” Pedersen added. “They don’t give up. They’ve been down in a few of their games, but they don’t get rattled. They keep rolling and doing what they do. They’re going to be a very tough opponent for us on Friday night.”
The biggest key for the Cardinals, according to Coach Pedersen, is to go back to the fundamental basics of football.
“We’ve got to tackle, plain and simple,” he said. “If you go high on him, he’s very strong. He uses his hands and feet very well, and he’s violent with his hands. If we go high, he’s going to be able to shake the tackle. It’s something we have to be sure to hit the waist or below on him and be in the right spots.”
Mike Still has reports from the Central Decatur/Wayne district championship match up on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to our Week 9 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.