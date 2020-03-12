(Leon) -- Central Decatur has hired a new boys basketball coach and they didn't have to look far.
Athletic Director Zach Clark announced Thursday morning that longtime girls coach Curtis Boothe will assume the role as new boys basketball coach.
Boothe has served as the girls coach for the past 18 years, compiling a 392-101 record, six state tournament appearances and 10 Pride of Iowa Conference titles.
"His program is well known throughout the the state of Iowa because of its consistent winning ways and postseason success," Clark said.
Boothe replaces Clark, who resigned last week, citing his desire to focus on his role as AD and to spend more time with family. A girls coach has yet to be named.