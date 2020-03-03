(Leon) -- Central Decatur boys basketball Coach Zach Clark has resigned from his coaching position.
In an email to KMA Sports, Clark cites his willingness to devote his energy towards his role as athletic director, as well as his desire to spend more time with his family as his reasons for resignation.
"I've enjoyed my time as the boys basketball coach and am proud of the accomplishments we accomplished as program," Clark said via email.
Clark's 2019-2020 team finished the season 17-8 and made a district final before losing to Nodaway Valley. The Cardinals have been a player in the Pride of Iowa Conference title race under the tutelage of Clark for the last several years, winning the conference outright in 2017. In 2018, Clark led the Cardinals to a share of the Pride of Iowa Conference title and a substate appearance.