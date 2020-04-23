(Leon) -- Central Decatur senior Alaina Applegate found familiarity in her eventual college choice. The Cardinals standout will play basketball at Central College.
“I’ve always grown up around Pella,” Applegate told KMA Sports. “Both of my parents went there, and I’ve been familiar with the campus for a long time.”
Applegate, who averaged 11.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this past season, says she has attended camps at Central for a number of years and enjoyed every experience.
“I met the team and coaches, and they just took me in as a family,” Applegate said. “They were super nice. I went on a couple visits, and I just fell in love with it. I decided that was my place.”
The 6-foot-1 Applegate also led the Cardinals with 57 assists, was second with 37 blocks and third with 43 steals.
“I also met a couple of professors (at Central), and they were all really nice,” Applegate added. “It seemed like they really want you to do well. They have good facilities, the academics are great and the gym is really nice.”
Applegate stepped into a bigger role this season for Central Decatur, following the graduation of a 2019 class headed by Emma Atwood and Alli Masters. Still, CD won 19 games and were one win from another state tournament trip.
“It didn’t go exactly how we all planned,” Applegate admitted. “We would have liked to win the conference and make it to state, but I think we all played pretty well together. We definitely had really good leadership from that senior class above us. They taught us a lot about how to lead a team and how to be successful.”
As for the future, Applegate believes she can make an impact on a Central program that went 15-11 this past season.
“I’d like to get myself on to that varsity roster,” she said. “They lose their really good post in (Moravia alum) Kendall Brown, so I think I can help the team with that.”
Listen to the complete interview with Applegate linked below.