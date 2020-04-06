(Leon) -- Central Decatur standout Michel Evertsen is used to being a multi-sport athlete, now he'll get to do it in college at Grand View. Evertsen made that official by committing to play basketball and golf at Grand View University.
"Ever since I was little, I always wanted to play at the next level," Evertsen said. "It's definitely a dream come true."
Evertsen admits that he didn't originally think playing basketball would be in the cards.
"I didn't think I'd get many looks for basketball," Evertsen said. "So, I was really planning on playing golf. As the year progressed I got talked to a little more, and it just turned out Grand View's golf and basketball coaches were both interested in me."
Evertsen says his decision boiled down to Graceland or Grand View before settling on Grand View, because of their science program.
"Eventually the decision came down to purely an academic standpoint," Evertsen said. "I felt like Grand View's science program was a little bit more what I was looking for on the academic side."
There were other things that drew him to Grand View, too.
"I've been to the campus before," Evertsen said. "I can't really describe it. It was just a feeling that I could see myself there. The culture that Grand View has built up in athletics and in academics really resonated with me."
The Vikings have had recent success on the golf course and on the basketball court, which also appealed to Evertsen said. The golf squad is three years removed from a national title.
"They have a really good team," Evertsen said. "I'm hoping to possibly join that and make a difference."
Grand View's basketball program is coming off a 6-23 season, their first losing season since 2016.
"In the past five years, they've been in the top 25 three of the past five years," Evertsen said. "They're very proficient, and I can't wait to be part of the program."
While Evertsen is accustomed to being a busy, multi-sport athlete, he knows that playing multi-sports will likely be more challenging than doing so in high school.
"I don't expect it to be easy at all," Evertsen said. "It's just going to take a lot of communication. I think I'm ready for it."
When it comes to goals, Evertsen is keeping himself grounded.
"I'm not going to shoot for the stars right away," Evertsen said. "College athletics aren't easy. I'm just going to come in, work as hard as I possibly can in both sports. I'll just keep practicing and doing whatever the coaches tell me to."
Before he gets to Grand View, Evertsen hopes he has the opportunity for one final golf season at Central Decatur.
"I've been preparing for this the last year," Evertsen said. "I really wanted to try to make a run at state this year. I came close last year, and I think I can make a run at it this year."
The complete interview with Evertsen can be heard below.