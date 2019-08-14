(KMAland) -- The Central Methodist men and William Carey women are opening the season in the No. 1 spot of the NAIA national soccer rankings.
Central Methodist, which won last year’s national championship, received all 18 first-place votes and 498 points. Missouri Valley, William Carey, Madonna and Rio Grande are also among the top five in the men’s poll.
Baker (Kan.), Bellevue (Neb.), Hastings (Neb.), Kansas Wesleyan and Columbia (Mo.) are also ranked in the top 25 to open the year.
In the women’s poll, William Carey received 17 of the 18 first-place votes and has 498 points. Keiser, Southeastern, Spring Arbor and Benedictine (Kan.) round out the top five.
Midland (Neb.) is ranked No. 9 to open the season while Hastings (Neb.) is No. 11. Kansas Wesleyan is also ranked in the first poll.