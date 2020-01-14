(KMAland) -- The final top 25 Associated Press college football poll has five Big Ten teams in the top 15 and six in the top 18.
Here's a look at the final poll, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oregon
6. Florida
7. Oklahoma
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Minnesota
11. Wisconsin
12. Notre Dame
13. Baylor
14. Auburn
15. Iowa
16. Utah
17. Memphis
18. Michigan
19. Appalachian State
20. Navy
21. Cincinnati
22. Air Force
23. Boise State
24. UCF
25. Texas
Others RV: 36. Kansas State