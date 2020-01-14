Big Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- The final top 25 Associated Press college football poll has five Big Ten teams in the top 15 and six in the top 18.

Here's a look at the final poll, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold.

1. LSU

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State 

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma 

8. Alabama 

9. Penn State

10. Minnesota

11. Wisconsin 

12. Notre Dame 

13. Baylor 

14. Auburn 

15. Iowa 

16. Utah

17. Memphis

18. Michigan 

19. Appalachian State

20. Navy

21. Cincinnati

22. Air Force

23. Boise State

24. UCF

25. Texas  

Others RV: 36. Kansas State