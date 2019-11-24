(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference touts five teams in the top 13 of the latest AP Top 25. Check out the full top 25 with regional teams highlighted in bold below.
AP TOP 25
1. LSU (50)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Clemson (3)
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Utah (up 1)
7. Oklahoma (up 1)
8. Florida (up 2)
9. Minnesota (up 2)
10. Michigan (up 2)
11. Baylor (up 2)
12. Penn State (down 3)
13. Wisconsin (up 1)
14. Oregon (down 8)
15. Notre Dame
16. Auburn
17. Memphis (up 1)
18. Cincinnati (down 1)
19. Iowa
20. Boise State
21. Oklahoma State (up 1)
22. Appalachian State (up 1)
23. Virginia Tech (up 2)
24. Navy (NR)
25. USC (NR)
Others RV: 26. Iowa State
COACHES TOP 25
1. LSU (52)
2. Ohio State (7)
3. Clemson (4)
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Utah (up 2)
7. Oklahoma
8. Florida (up 2)
9. Minnesota (up 2)
10. Baylor (up 3)
11. Michigan (up 1)
12. Penn State (down 3)
13. Oregon (down 7)
14. Wisconsin
15. Notre Dame
16. Auburn
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Boise State
20. Iowa
21. Oklahoma State (up 2)
22. Appalachian State
23. Virginia Tech (NR)
24. Navy (NR)
25. USC (NR)
Others RV: 27. Iowa State, 34. Indiana