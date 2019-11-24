Big Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference touts five teams in the top 13 of the latest AP Top 25. Check out the full top 25 with regional teams highlighted in bold below.

AP TOP 25 

1. LSU (50)

2. Ohio State (9) 

3. Clemson (3)

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah (up 1)

7. Oklahoma (up 1) 

8. Florida (up 2)

9. Minnesota (up 2)

10. Michigan (up 2)

11. Baylor (up 2) 

12. Penn State (down 3)

13. Wisconsin (up 1) 

14. Oregon (down 8) 

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn 

17. Memphis (up 1)

18. Cincinnati (down 1)

19. Iowa 

20. Boise State 

21. Oklahoma State (up 1) 

22. Appalachian State (up 1)

23. Virginia Tech (up 2)

24. Navy (NR)

25. USC (NR)

Others RV: 26. Iowa State

COACHES TOP 25 

1. LSU (52)

2. Ohio State (7) 

3. Clemson (4)

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah (up 2)

7. Oklahoma 

8. Florida (up 2)

9. Minnesota (up 2)

10. Baylor (up 3)

11. Michigan (up 1)

12. Penn State (down 3) 

13. Oregon (down 7)

14. Wisconsin 

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Cincinnati 

18. Memphis

19. Boise State 

20. Iowa 

21. Oklahoma State (up 2) 

22. Appalachian State

23. Virginia Tech (NR)

24. Navy (NR)

25. USC (NR) 

Others RV: 27. Iowa State, 34. Indiana