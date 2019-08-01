(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State are both ranked in the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 to open the college football season.
The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 19 while the Cyclones open at No. 24. Nebraska just missed the poll, ranking No. 26 to open the year.
Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the top five. View the complete top 25 below.
1. Clemson (59 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
17t. UCF
17t. Wisconsin
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern