(KMAland) -- Iowa and Iowa State are both ranked in the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 to open the college football season.

The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 19 while the Cyclones open at No. 24. Nebraska just missed the poll, ranking No. 26 to open the year.

Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the top five. View the complete top 25 below.

1. Clemson (59 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (6)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State 

6. LSU

7. Michigan 

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State 

15. Utah

16. Auburn

17t. UCF

17t. Wisconsin 

19. Iowa 

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern  

