(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up four spots in each Top 25 college football poll to No. 14, released on Sunday.
Kansas State is also now ranked in both polls - at No. 24 in the AP and 22 in the Coaches. View the full top 25 polls below with regional teams highlighted in bold and movement in parentheses.
AP TOP 25
1. Clemson (55, same)
2. Alabama (6, same)
3. Georgia (1, same)
4. LSU (same)
5. Ohio State (up 1)
6. Oklahoma (down 1)
7. Auburn (up 1)
8. Wisconsin (up 5)
9. Florida (same)
10. Notre Dame (down 3)
11. Texas (up 1)
12. Penn State (up 1)
13. Oregon (up 3)
14. Iowa (up 4)
15. California (up 8)
16. Boise State (up 4)
17. Washington (up 5)
18. Virginia (up 3)
19. Utah (down 9)
20. Michigan (down 9)
21. USC (NR)
22. UCF (down 7)
23. Texas A&M (down 6)
24. Kansas State (NR)
25. Michigan State (NR)
Others RV: 27. Oklahoma State, 31. Iowa State, 34. Missouri, 37. Minnesota
COACHES TOP 25
1. Clemson (62, same)
2. Alabama (2, same)
3. Georgia (1, same)
4. Oklahoma (same)
5. LSU (same)
6. Ohio State (same)
7. Auburn (up 2)
8. Florida (same)
9. Wisconsin (up 5)
10. Notre Dame (down 3)
11. Penn State (up 1)
12. Texas (up 1)
13. Oregon (up 4)
14. Iowa (up 4)
15. Boise State (up 5)
16. California (up 7)
17. Washington (up 4)
18. Virginia (up 4)
19. Utah (down 8)
20. Michigan (down 10)
21. Texas A&M (down 6)
22. Kansas State (up 3)
23. UCF (down 7)
24. Wake Forest (NR)
25. USC (NR)
Others RV: 28. Michigan State, 30. Oklahoma State, 35. Minnesota, 38. Iowa State & Nebraska, 41. TCU