(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska are both ranked in the latest Associated Press and Coaches polls, released on Tuesday. Iowa State is ranked in the AP.
The Hawkeyes are No. 20 in the AP and 19 in the coaches while Nebraska is ranked No. 25 in both. Iowa State is tied with the Huskers at No. 25 in the AP poll. The Cyclones are 28th in the coaches poll.
View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.
AP Top 25
1. Clemson (54)
2. Alabama (8)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Notre Dame
9. Texas
10. Auburn
11. Florida
12. Texas A&M
13. Utah
14. Washington
15. Penn State
16. Oregon
17. Wisconsin
18. UCF
19. Michigan State
20. Iowa
21. Syracuse
22. Washington State
23. Stanford
24. Boise State
25. Iowa State
25. Nebraska
Others RV: TC, Oklahoma State, Minnesota
Coaches Top 25
1. Clemson (58)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Notre Dame
9. Texas
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Auburn
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Wisconsin
17. UCF
18. Oregon
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Boise State
25. Nebraska
Others RV: Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Northwestern, Minnesota