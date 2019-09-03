NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska are both ranked in the latest Associated Press and Coaches polls, released on Tuesday. Iowa State is ranked in the AP.

The Hawkeyes are No. 20 in the AP and 19 in the coaches while Nebraska is ranked No. 25 in both. Iowa State is tied with the Huskers at No. 25 in the AP poll. The Cyclones are 28th in the coaches poll.

View the complete top 25 with regional conference teams highlighted in bold below.

AP Top 25 

1. Clemson (54)

2. Alabama (8)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan 

8. Notre Dame 

9. Texas

10. Auburn

11. Florida

12. Texas A&M

13. Utah

14. Washington

15. Penn State 

16. Oregon

17. Wisconsin 

18. UCF

19. Michigan State

20. Iowa 

21. Syracuse

22. Washington State

23. Stanford

24. Boise State 

25. Iowa State

25. Nebraska

Others RV: TC, Oklahoma State, Minnesota

Coaches Top 25

1. Clemson (58)

2. Alabama (6)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State 

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Auburn

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Wisconsin 

17. UCF

18. Oregon 

19. Iowa 

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Boise State

25. Nebraska 

Others RV: Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Northwestern, Minnesota

