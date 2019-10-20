Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is into the latest AP Top 25 at No. 23 while Iowa is ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Top 25 and No. 20 in the AP.

View the full list of rankings, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold, below.

AP TOP 25 

1. Alabama (24, same)

2. LSU (16, same)

3. Ohio State (13, up 1) 

4. Clemson (9, down 1)

5. Oklahoma (same)

6. Penn State (up 1)

7. Florida (up 2)

8. Notre Dame (same)

9. Auburn (up 2)

10. Georgia (same)

11. Oregon (up 1)

12. Utah (up 1)

13. Wisconsin (down 7)

14. Baylor (up 4)

15. Texas (same)

16. SMU (up 3)

17. Minnesota (up 3)

18. Cincinnati (up 3)

19. Michigan (down 3)

20. Iowa (up 3)

21. Appalachian State

22. Boise State

23. Iowa State (NR)

24. Arizona State

25. Wake Forest 

Others RV: 33. Missouri

COACHES TOP 25 

1. Alabama (44, same)

2. Clemson (10, same)

3. LSU (3, same)

4. Ohio State (8, same)

5. Oklahoma (same)

6. Penn State (up 1)

7. Notre Dame ( up 1)

8. Florida (up 1)

9. Georgia (up 1)

10. Auburn (up 1)

11. Oregon (up 1)

12. Utah (up 2)

13. Wisconsin (down 7)

14. Baylor (up 4)

15. Texas (same)

16. Minnesota (up 4)

17. SMU (up 2)

18. Cincinnati (up 3)

19. Iowa (up 3)

20. Michigan (down 4)

21. Boise State (down 8)

22. Appalachian State (up 2)

23. Wake Forest (NR)

24. Arizona State (down 7)

25. Memphis (NR)

Others RV: 26. Iowa State, 38. Indiana