(KMAland) -- Iowa State is into the latest AP Top 25 at No. 23 while Iowa is ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Top 25 and No. 20 in the AP.
View the full list of rankings, with regional conference schools highlighted in bold, below.
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama (24, same)
2. LSU (16, same)
3. Ohio State (13, up 1)
4. Clemson (9, down 1)
5. Oklahoma (same)
6. Penn State (up 1)
7. Florida (up 2)
8. Notre Dame (same)
9. Auburn (up 2)
10. Georgia (same)
11. Oregon (up 1)
12. Utah (up 1)
13. Wisconsin (down 7)
14. Baylor (up 4)
15. Texas (same)
16. SMU (up 3)
17. Minnesota (up 3)
18. Cincinnati (up 3)
19. Michigan (down 3)
20. Iowa (up 3)
21. Appalachian State
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State (NR)
24. Arizona State
25. Wake Forest
Others RV: 33. Missouri
COACHES TOP 25
1. Alabama (44, same)
2. Clemson (10, same)
3. LSU (3, same)
4. Ohio State (8, same)
5. Oklahoma (same)
6. Penn State (up 1)
7. Notre Dame ( up 1)
8. Florida (up 1)
9. Georgia (up 1)
10. Auburn (up 1)
11. Oregon (up 1)
12. Utah (up 2)
13. Wisconsin (down 7)
14. Baylor (up 4)
15. Texas (same)
16. Minnesota (up 4)
17. SMU (up 2)
18. Cincinnati (up 3)
19. Iowa (up 3)
20. Michigan (down 4)
21. Boise State (down 8)
22. Appalachian State (up 2)
23. Wake Forest (NR)
24. Arizona State (down 7)
25. Memphis (NR)
Others RV: 26. Iowa State, 38. Indiana