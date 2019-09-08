NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up one spot each in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls while Iowa State is just on the outside.

The Hawkeyes are No. 19 (AP) and 20 (Coaches) while ISU is 26th and 29th in the two polls. View the regional teams ranked below or the complete top 25 linked here.

AP TOP 25 

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio Staste

10. Michigan

12. Texas

13. Penn State

14. Wisconsin

18. Michigan State

19. Iowa

RV: 26. Iowa State, 29. TCU, 32. Colorado, 33. Oklahoma State, 40. Minnesota

COACHES TOP 25 

4. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

10. Michigan

11. Penn State

13. Texas

14. Wisconsin 

18. Iowa

19. Michigan State

25. Maryland

RV: 29. Iowa State, 31. Oklahoma State, 35. TCU, 41. Minnesota, 46. Nebraska

