(KMAland) -- Iowa moved up one spot each in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls while Iowa State is just on the outside.
The Hawkeyes are No. 19 (AP) and 20 (Coaches) while ISU is 26th and 29th in the two polls. View the regional teams ranked below or the complete top 25 linked here.
AP TOP 25
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio Staste
10. Michigan
12. Texas
13. Penn State
14. Wisconsin
18. Michigan State
19. Iowa
RV: 26. Iowa State, 29. TCU, 32. Colorado, 33. Oklahoma State, 40. Minnesota
COACHES TOP 25
4. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
10. Michigan
11. Penn State
13. Texas
14. Wisconsin
18. Iowa
19. Michigan State
25. Maryland
RV: 29. Iowa State, 31. Oklahoma State, 35. TCU, 41. Minnesota, 46. Nebraska